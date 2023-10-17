Loki’s co-executive producer explains why the character is key to the future of Marvel Studios’ Multiverse Saga.

The charismatic god of mischief, Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, has proven to be a fundamental piece in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, becoming a central character who will trigger future events in the Multiverse. Now, Kevin Wright, co-executive producer of the Disney Plus series, shared his perspective in an interview with CB, highlighting the Asgardian’s importance to the broader MCU plot.

“It has become that. It is the common thread of the history of the Multiverse. Even Thanos’ arrival on Earth is a consequence of Loki not having done his job in The Avengers (2012). So all of that plays out, and as we were developing Loki, we thought, Oh, in a broad sense, it would be really cool if the next phases also included Loki and his choices, but in a broad sense in a different and unexpected way. .

The future in your hands.

Loki

Kevin Wright’s words suggest that Loki will play a central role in the future conflicts of the Multiverse saga, similar to how his actions affected the Infinity Saga. However, this time he might not be alone, as the producer mentioned Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) as another key element that will trigger the multiverse, as the story could revolve around two versions of Loki.

Tom Hiddleston, who has played Loki in several films and his own series on Disney Plus, expressed his deep love for the character and the development he has undergone. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the actor reflected on how the character underwent psychoanalytic interrogation with TVA’s Mobius, played by Owen Wilson, in the series. This experience led the character to confront repetitive patterns of destructive behavior and the loneliness that resulted from them.

With Loki’s return in the Multiverse Saga, his development as a character continues to be exceptional. Tom Hiddleston’s charisma and depth have cemented the Asgardian god of deception as a key element in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, generating excitement and anticipation among fans.

The Loki series is currently airing its second season on Disney Plus.