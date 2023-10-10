The second season of Loki shows that the MCU is more alive than ever

The audience data for the first episode of season 2 of Loki has been revealed, which shows that the Marvel Cinematic Universe program is doing very well.

The great start to the second season of Loki

One of the most beloved characters in UCM has returned with a vengeance, as a new report from Deadline confirmed that season 2 of the series starring Tom Hiddleston obtained 10.9 million views in the first three days since its premiere in Disney+. However, it failed to surpass season 3 of The Mandalorianbecause it obtained more viewers in 2023.

Unfortunately, a comparison cannot be made of the 10.9 million viewers achieved by this program with the data revealed for the other series. First of all, the shared figure for the second season of Loki It comes from all over the world, while that of the other projects is only at the national level. On the other hand, The almost 11 million are official datawhile the viewership numbers presented for the shows above come from unofficial sites, and may not be accurate.

Loki episodes premiere every Friday on Disney+.