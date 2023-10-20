The producer of season 2 of the Loki series reveals very important details of episode 3.

Warning SPOILERS. Loki season 2 producer Kevin Wright sheds light on the surprising twist that hit Miss Minutes in the latest episode. He finds out how the creative team approached this unexpected origin story for AI.

Loki fans have been intrigued by Miss Minutes since her first appearance, but the latest episode of the series shed a whole new light on this charismatic mascot of the Time Variance Authority.

These are the words of producer Kevin Wright.

“At the end of season 1, we know that she’s a little deceitful and that she has a bigger plan. But I think it was intriguing to play with Miss Minutes, what’s that plan? Why is she doing it? In episode 3, when she talks to Victor Timely about the past they had, I think it’s really touching.”

“It’s strange, you understand that she is an artificial intelligence, but there is some kind of awareness that she has had these experiences, and in a way she longs for this connection again.”

“Is his programming written to generate that loyalty towards him? Or, as she says, was she given free will to write her own programming? Is this a naturally growing type of emotion you’re having? I think it’s a great space to sit creatively. And of course, when they reject her, he goes off the rails. That’s funny too, because she’s vengeful.”

Miss Minutes

In the Loki series we saw Miss Minutes declare her love for Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors), although Kevin Wright acknowledges that the creepy and sinister undertones in the Loki scene were not always there.

“There’s a version where it’s really dumb. But it was always based on his real, genuine emotions. He is disturbing, but also somewhat heartbreaking. When you talk about it in a writers’ room, it’s a lot of fun. But then, well, how do we actually achieve this? “That was the trick.”

We will have to wait to find out what comes next as more episodes are released on Disney Plus, the streaming platform where the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe is located and which can be accessed with this link.

Do you like the Loki series? Where do you think the story will go? Leave us your comments.