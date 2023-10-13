Today the second episode of the second season of Loki was released, and in it, the god of deception has offered an explanation of why he attacked Earth in The Avengers (2012). Beware spoilers

Tom Hiddleston is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following the end of Loki’s first season 1, Thor’s stepbrother is delving into the anomalies of the TVA in an effort to make sense of the He Who Remains’s sinister words. However, as Marvel Studios progresses the story it also takes the opportunity to delve deeper into the history of the god of deception, filling in the gaps that the Thor and Avengers films have left about the character.

After 12 years in the MCU, Loki is still one of the most interesting characters it has. Since this version of the Loki series character is different from the sacred timeline iteration, their shared history allows the franchise to explain certain questions about the Marvel villain. One of the biggest mysteries was why he made the decision to invade Earth in The Avengers. As highly rated as the 2012 film was, Loki’s motivations didn’t make sense, much less Thanos willingly giving him an Infinity Stone to do it. Finally, Loki season 2 has given an explanation of why he decided to do it.

Official explanation of why Loki invaded Earth in 2012

In the chapter “Breaking Brad”, Mobius loses control with Hunter X-5 during the interrogation he subjects him to to obtain Sylvie’s whereabouts. Loki tries to calm him down by validating his display of emotions. In an effort to better explain his point, Loki remembers that time when he was “so angry at my father and brother, that I came down to Earth and held the entire city of New York hostage with an alien army.” Explaining his motivations for his plan.

Loki sharing this story reinforces the idea that sometimes emotions can cloud judgment, especially in the heat of the moment. Just like Mobius lost control in Hunter X-5, Loki wasn’t thinking clearly when he made a deal with Thanos to lead the Chitauri army against the Avengers. He didn’t really consider the details of the plan, nor the possible repercussions of it if it had failed. Loki wasn’t thinking about anything else beyond the attack. As he said, his move was not tactical, but purely emotional.

Now the attack on New York has more logic

For a long time, it was never known what Loki’s goal was when he attacked New York City in The Avengers. There have been several theories about it, including that of being mentally controlled by the Mind stone that Thanos lent him. This sounded pretty interesting, especially at the height of the mystery surrounding the Infinity Stones. Still, this didn’t explain why he would be willing to team up with the Mad Titan. Naturally, Loki is a brilliant strategist, as he was able to demonstrate in Thor, where he almost got his way, which was nothing other than gaining control of the throne of Asgard.

However, in The Avengers a clear objective was not established, and it was shown that it was not to control two infinity gems, something that Thanos would not have allowed him (of course at this point Marvel Studios was not very clear how the story was going to develop). infinity saga). Establishing that his plan was motivated by his emotions is the best way to explain this character inconsistency. Since Loki knew his brother’s feelings towards the inhabitants of Earth, it was logical that he would want to dominate the planet in a fit of anger and revenge.

Disney + premieres a new episode of the 2nd season of Loki every Thursday / Friday.