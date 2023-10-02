This week the second season of Loki premieres and we have new details of everything they have prepared.

Marvel Studios is building hype with the upcoming Loki season 2 and runtimes for the first four episodes have been revealed. Since these chapters were provided to the press so that they could make their criticisms that can be read today.

Duration of the first 4 episodes of Loki season 2 according to CHDQ.

45 min / no credits 39 min49 mins / no credits 44 min53 mins / no credits 48 min48 mins / no credits 45 min

But that is not all.

Marvel Studios recently released an exciting look at one of the key new characters: OB, played by Ke Huy Quan. In this latest installment, fans can expect more twists in the Multiverse and an increasingly intriguing plot.

Loki

The mysterious Temporal Variation Authority (TVA) agent OB appears to have a vital task following the death of the One Who Remains and the resurgence of the Multiverse. The new teaser shows OB in action and suggests that he will play a pivotal role in the development of the story. In addition, the cast of the series praises the contribution of Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, which further increases expectations around his performance.

Meet O.B. Marvel Studios’ #Loki Season 2, an Original series, starts streaming October 5 at 6PM PT, only on @DisneyPlus. (previously recorded) pic.twitter.com/yJEQCtAcba — Loki (@LokiOfficial) September 29, 2023

We are eager to see what they have prepared for the second season of Loki, especially after the end of the previous one that left us with many questions about the Multiverse and its future. The new episodes promise to continue the story and further explore the complicated concept of freedom of choice in an ever-changing multiverse.

The all-star cast includes Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson. Episode direction is provided by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani, with Eric Martin serving as head writer.

Loki season 2 will arrive on October 5, exclusively on Disney Plus.