Loki Season 2 Premiere Contradicts Smart Hulk’s Avengers: Endgame Rules About Time Travel

The malfunctioning of the Time Loom and the collapse of the Multiverse add unnecessary complexity to the concept of time travel. Spoiler warning for the first episode of LOKI season 2.

When it comes to time travel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans will always have something to debate, and rightly so, thanks to Avengers: Endgame. That film created conflicting rules regarding space and time to the point that the Russo brothers and the writers (Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely) never settled on a coherent vision in subsequent interviews.

Without a clear view on time travel, the concept seemed disjointed, leaving fans wondering if Loki season 1 would make things clearer. In a way he did, pointing out the branching timelines that Smart Hulk talked about and how they would exist as alternate realities. However, in With the premiere of Loki season 2, Marvel Studios once again contradicts what Endgame tried to establish.

What was the rule set by Smart Hulk?

When Bruce Banner in Avengers: Endgame was in Smart Hulk mode, he tried to explain the rules of time travel while the Avengers planned their time heist. He made it clear that if they altered different timelines, they would essentially be creating new worlds. These are the branching timelines that He Who Remains talked about in Loki. This is what the Time Variation Authority (TVA) would prune to maintain order. Some worlds would be pruned, that is, since the TVA – under the manipulation of Judge Renslayer and El Que Queda – did not have to eliminate them all.

“If you travel to the past, that past becomes your future, and your previous present becomes the past, which now cannot be changed by your new future,” is what Smart Hulk said. But there was a problem inherent to this in the film itself. The giving of Captain America’s shield to Sam Wilson, for example, should not have happened under this law. That’s because once Steve Rogers came back and stayed in the past with Peggy Carter, there’s no way he can face the future with Sam and Bucky by the lake. He would have created a new future, good or bad, once he was left behind.

Smart Hulk did this to break the idea of ​​the paradox that things from the past affect the future and things from the future can affect the past, with no real consequences. He eliminates the idea of ​​the butterfly effect, since waves from any point should not impact or influence each other. In this way, Smart Hulk defines time as non-linear. That’s why he criticizes movies like Terminator and Back to the Future for failing to stick to a timeline. Admittedly, it’s an easy mistake for MCU fans to continue making, as Loki season 1 continued to refer to the existence of the main MCU as the Sacred Timeline.

Loki Season 2 Breaks Smart Hulk Logic

The MCU used Smart Hulk’s logic in other cases during the time heist. Some things went wrong, like two Steve Rogers fighting. But those were attributed to branching realities that should not concern the audience. Maybe even some that the TVA removed. That said, Loki repeats the linear error when he time-slips into the TVA in Episode 1, “Ouroboros.”

When Loki travels to the past in one of his time slips, he talks to Ke Huy Quan’s OB to find a solution to his problem. There, OB is inspired to create the Temporal Aura Extractor. In the present with Owen Wilson’s Mobius, OB remembers the conversation with Loki and that he did indeed make such a device. Something that we could see, for example, in films like Frequency from 2000 in which the events of the past that were altered were reflected in the future, altering the memories of its protagonist and all those he knows.

Time in Loki chapter 2×01 moves in a straight line

The same thing happens in Loki, this causes the past, present and future to affect each other in a straight line, which is against Smart Hulk’s rules. There is now an easy way to reconfigure this. The series keeps insisting that time works differently in the TVA, so maybe things will get linear here. Or it could be due to the Temporal Loom, which refines raw time into physical time. It’s basically the network that links multiple timelines, which the TVA eliminates. Loki season 2 confirms that once Sylvie killed He Who Remains, the Multiverse began to uncontrollably fray.

There are more timelines and branching realities that shouldn’t exist, which is causing the Loom to overload. This is why power fluctuations occur in the TVA. This creates a glitch and engineering error in the system, stating that the TVA is not working properly. As such, the series can explain Loki’s linear repercussions at some point as a byproduct of this mistake with the Loom. It would be a convenient but smart exit, but only because much of the TVA’s operations remain a mystery. As a result, the MCU can be modernized and modified as it sees fit. Still, it feels like an unnecessary convolution, even more so than what Endgame created.

Loki Season 2 May Not Control Time Again

What does not bode well is that the Loom is spreading rapidly, damaging the integrity of the TVA. With the judges and employees, including B-15 and X-5, realizing that they were all kidnapped variants, brainwashed to do El Que Queda’s orders, it is unknown if the TVA will survive. It seems like a civil war is brewing as some members also want to hunt down Sylie. This means that the organization may not last any longer. Therefore, if there are no timekeepers, one has to wonder who will take care of things in the future.

The MCU needs to solve the time travel equation at that point and set limits. Because with Secret Wars and Kang Dynasty to come, it looks like there will be a lot more time paradoxes coming. Unfortunately, the MCU doesn’t even handle the simple foundation at this point, with subplot points that shouldn’t be that complicated to develop. One can only hope that these glaring plot holes and inconsistencies come together because, ultimately, fans want a consistent view of what it means to bend space and time in the MCU.

Loki premieres new episodes on Fridays on Disney+.