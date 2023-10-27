The end of Loki 2×04 has left many unknowns to be resolved. The future of Marvel Studios will depend on this television series.

It’s time to give an explanation of the end of Loki 2×04. (Spoiler warning) Episode 4 of season two continues Marvel Studios’ latest multiversal adventure on Disney+. It has great moments. And also some revelations about the God of Lies and Deceptions, Victor Timely and the AVT. After Loki’s first season ended with the cliffhanger of Sylvie killing He Who Remains and unleashing the vastness of the multiverse, the second season’s story doubles down on the franchise’s hallucinatory look at time and space. While the first season upped the ante in terms of narrative stakes, the second season completely opens up all the problems of the multiverse.

After spending an episode in 1893 to find the variant of Kang the Conqueror known as Victor Timely, Tom Hiddleston’s character, Mobius, Victor Timely himself and several others return to the AVT to face a lot of problems. Not only does the Temporal Loom remain out of control, but the internal division affecting the Temporal Variation Authority becomes even more aggressive.. As usual, Loki 2×04 answers some questions and leaves many, many more unanswered.

The Secret History of Ravonna Renslayer

The end of the previous episode announced a big revelation about Ravonna Renslayer. And, of course, Loki 2×04 doesn’t waste time. Miss Minutes slyly joked that she knows a big secret about Ravonna’s past that she’s sure will make her angry. And that is certainly the case. In the opening scene of the episode, Miss Minutes plays a recording of He Who Remains and Renslayer herself in the newly built Citadel of the End of Time.

Remembering a teaser for the second season, He Who Remains thanks Renslayer for being so decisive in the recently concluded Multiverse War.. But what happens in Loki 2×04? We know that He Who Remains promises that both will rule together. But as soon as Renslayer leaves, He Who Remains has Miss Minutes carry out “Protocol 42.” A protocol that wipes the minds of Ravonna and everyone else involved in the AVT. To add insult to injury, the AVT’s slogan (“Forever, Always”) appears to be a pet phrase that Ravonna and He Who Remains shared before her memory of her was erased.

The relationship between Victor Timely and Ouroboros

The idea of a cause and effect loop has been a recurring theme throughout the story of the second season. And it is expressed again in a touching moment between Ouroboros and Victor Timely in Loki 2×04. The latter is a bit out of it upon arriving at the AVT, after being whisked away from 1893 by the Asgardian god and Mobius at the end of the previous episode. Therefore, he is impressed when he meets Ouroboros. The AVT manual, which Ouroboros himself wrote, has completely defined his life. But Ouroboros actually feels the same way in reverse. He claims that he learned everything he knows from Victor Timely, creating a strange and interesting closed circle of inspiration between the two brilliant men.

The unexpected alliances in Loki 2×04

Dox y unauthorized pruning of thousands of timelines by her Minutemen has taken her and everyone involved to the confinement of the AVT in Loki 2×04. But B-15 is determined to find common ground with the Temporary Variation Authority general. B-15 appeals to Dox’s sense of loyalty and convinces her that they are both trying to protect the agency’s potential to continue doing good in the multiverse. It seems to work. And a powerful new alliance is almost formed.

Victor Timely’s great invention may be the solution

Ouroboros needs Victor Timely to replicate the Temporal Aura of He Who Remains and open the armored doors of the Temporal Loom. But Victor Timely is also useful in another way. His “life’s work,” as he describes it, can prevent the Temporal Loom from overcharging the Ouroboros Yield Multiplier than Loki 2×04. The integration of both will allow them to stretch the rings of the Loom, allowing the passage of more multiversal branches.

The Resurgence of the Asgardian Gods

Although Loki 2×04 moves at a very fast pace, a slower scene in the middle is one of the best in the series. The Asgardian god and Sylvie have been at odds since the end of the first season. And they continue to disagree on whether AVT can be a force for good or not. Tom Hiddleston’s speech about having faith in the good that can come from things shows how much he has grown since he tried to enslave the Earth. And his admission that, as Asgardians, he and Sylvie may have the right to be gods to protect the people may foreshadow their possible roles in a reconstructed AVT.

Ravonna Renslayer, the great villain of Loki 2×04

Angry and determined to take control after learning the truth of the betrayal of He Who Remains, Ravonna Renslayer returns to the AVT with Miss Minutes. Your goal of her in Loki 2×04? Ascend to new heights of power. To achieve this, she is not afraid to shed blood to achieve it. Her first stop is Dox’s cell and his men. She offers them a simple choice: they can work with her and have the chance to return to her original lives in the Sacred Timeline once Ravonna is in power. Or they can die, of course.

Dox, realizing that Ravonna has gone too far in her quest for power and revenge during Loki 2×04, refuses. And the same happens with all its variants. The artifact that the God of Lies and Deceptions used to interrogate Brad comes to light. And the group dies slowly crushed. Only one changes sides and joins Ravonna Renslayer and Miss Minutes to cheat death. That character is Brad.

The mysterious pruning of the first episode

During the premiere of the second season, the protagonist finds himself trapped in an undetermined moment in the future of the AVT. There, he sees Sylvie opening the elevator doors, receives a mysterious phone call, and is pruned just in time by an invisible person. In Loki 2×04 we finally get to that moment. And it is revealed that The Asgardian god of the present saw his variant from the past slipping through time and knew he had to prune him. Furthermore, it was Ouroboros who was on the phone with the God of Lies and Deceptions to try to fix the Temporal Loom.

Has Miss Minutes died?

While Ravonna Renslayer and Miss Minutes infiltrate the AVT during Loki 2×04, They both kill Dox’s crew and capture Victor Timely to obtain information about his devices.. Ouroboros thinks of a way to expel Miss Minutes from the AVT systems. So he resets everything and the convoluted AI seems to turn into smaller and smaller clocks until they disappear completely. Surely, it will return. But this allowed the Marvel Studios heroes to regain access to the AVT’s computers and attempt to stabilize the Time Loom.

Has Ravonna been definitively killed in Loki 2×04?

Another equally important effect of Ouroboros reboots all AVT systems in Loki 2×04 is that it disconnects the magic damper. Normally, magic doesn’t work on AVT. However, Sylvie and Loki take advantage of the momentary return of his abilities to sneak up on Renslayer. Sylvie casts a spell on Brad, putting him under her control. She ushers him into the room with Renslayer and Victor Timely. And she coincidentally pruned Ravonna. The Asgardian god has established that pruned people are sent to the Void, not killed. So Renslayer will probably return in the future.

The unexpected death of Victor Timely

With everything ready to repair the Temporal Loom, in Loki 2×04 Victor Timely volunteers to take the Performance Multiplier beyond the blast doors, as Mobius did in the season two premiere. However, in a surprising twist, the Temporal Radiation has increased too much. And Victor Timely is violently torn into threads and murdered. Succumbing to the increasing pressure of too many timelines, the Time Loom explodes. And the last images of the episode show the terrified faces of Loki, Mobius, Ouroboros, Sylvie, B-15 and Casey, who realize what has happened when they are engulfed by the destructive explosion of the Loom.

