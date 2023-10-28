With the fourth episode of the second season of Loki we are heading towards the inexorable end… And what a capitulation they have marked! (Spoiler alert)

We know that there are still two more episodes of Loki, but this fourth episode in particular could have served perfectly as the Season Finale. Because it has been a very intense episode.

Many unknowns raised in the first episode of this season have been resolved and other mysteries have been revealed that lead us to new questions. And what do you say about that ending? No words, no one saw it coming! What future awaits Marvel Studios’ Multiverse? Is there a future? Time is definitely running out.

There is an unwritten tradition that indicates that episode four of all Marvel Studios series usually have a lot of teak and the Loki episode does not disappoint in this regard. If we can say anything about the second season of Loki, it is that it is being unpredictable. And this fourth episode could perfectly have been a Season Finale.

We start right where we left off in the previous one with Ravonna and Miss Minutes discovering the terrible truth behind the past of Judge Renslayer who discovers her past as General of He Who Remains during The Multiversal War.

After such a shocking revelation despite the fact that they already left us some pearls. Don’t forget the conversation that Loki overheard in the first episode of this season. We move fully into the central plot of what this season has been.

The collapse of the Temporal Loom

Victor Timely arrives at the AVT to save the day and his arrival gives us some of the most endearing moments, passing through the chocolate machine and the meeting between OB and Victor Timely.

The geniuses get to work to solve the problems of the Temporal Loom and coincidences or not it seems that Victor Timely will be a capital piece to solve the whole mess. While Loki, Sylvie and Mobius have a couple of moments where the tension that exists between the protagonist trio is made clear.

On the one hand, Sylvie blames Mobius for having taken the news about the truth of the AVT so passively and has not yet taken action on the matter. On the other hand. Loki and Sylvie have a conversation about the path they are drawing for the future of the AVT and that is putting them precisely in the place that He Who Remains promised them at the time as protectors of The Sacred Timeline. We are gods! Loki and Sylvie yell at him. And it’s good to be reminded of it from time to time.

B-15 tries to keep Dox and the renegade AVT agents in the same boat when they are needed, but Ravonna, with the intention of regaining control of the agency, interrupts the negotiations in the worst way and vents along with Miss. Minutes to the entire squad who would rather choose death than serve Renslayer. Except for X-5. Brad.

To complicate things a little more. Miss Minutes takes control of the AVT which causes OB to be forced to reboot the systems. And Loki has an epiphany that will lead him to find himself and close the circle of the first episode of the second season. Discovering that it was Loki himself who pruned himself from the Timeline. As we suspected. The snake that bites its tail. The endless cycle.

Renslayer and Miss Minutes kidnap Victor Timely to create some tension but the matter is soon resolved only as a couple of Gods of Deception can do.

Resetting Miss Minutes and sending Renslayer to the Void. It seems that all the AVT problems have disappeared. We know not.

But that allows us to launch into the issue that concerns us all. The Temporal Loom. The instability of the branches and energies that the loom is accumulating reaches a critical point. They need to repeat the play we already saw in the first episode. But this time Victor TImely is the one who volunteers as chief for the mission.

When everything seems like it’s going to end without anyone expecting it… Victor Timely turns into spaghetti! Completely disintegrating. With the unexpected death of the Variant of He Who Remains, the hope of saving The Temporal Loom is completely ruined. Loki and the rest of the protagonists witness the scene completely astonished.

The Temporal Loom at critical mass finally explodes, flooding everything with a beam of white light, leaving us all with our hearts in our fists.

Without a doubt, I thought the Temporal Loom situation would be resolved at the end of the season and not that in the fourth episode it would be taken care of and everything would go wrong. But it’s the life that being hooked on Loki gives us. The unpredictable!

What will happen in the two remaining episodes of the second season?

It must be admitted that this episode has had the least action this season. Mostly. All the scenes have been conversations between the protagonists. Conversations with a lot of intensity, yes. No one will deny that they have known how to build tension and profile the characters so that they have their own convictions and conflicts in the moral lines drawn by the series.

It shows that it has been a pivotal episode that leaves everything ready for the shocking season finale. It is one of those episodes that serve as a prelude to the true spectacle of lights and colors that the last two remaining episodes promise to bring us. No one expected the matter with the Temporal Loom to end this way. Or if? Because we must not forget the Oroboro and how the snake always bites its tail.

References

RAVONNA AND THE MULTIVERSAL WAR

Ravonna Renslayer was the General of He Who Remains during The Multiversal War, confirming that a relationship existed between the two. In fact. The slogans used by Ravonna and He Who Remains were later used as a motto for the AVT. All the time. Always.

Already in the first episode we were able to listen to a recording between the two that gave us an idea of ​​what was cooking behind the scenes.

Pay attention because Ravonna’s assignment code is A-23, a reference to the issue of The Avengers where she made her first appearance in the comics!

PROTOCOL 42

Now we know a little more about Protocol 42 and that it was He Who Remains that erased the memory of the AVT agents who also served in The Multiversal War. Ravonna was one of the first victims and Miss Minutes was also involved.

It is important to note that the 42 was already used by Marvel during the Civil War of comics. Does anyone remember Prison 42 that was in the Negative Zone?

It’s also Earth 42 where Miles Morales ends up at the end of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

OUROBORO

In this episode OB has met his greatest reference: Victor Timely. While Victor Timely has met his greatest reference: OB. The metaphor of the oroboro and the name of OB makes more sense when we discover that Victor learned everything he knows thanks to the AVT manual that OB wrote thanks to the teachings of Victor Timely in the 19th century. The snake that bites its tail. Nothing is coincidental in the series.

VICTOR TIMELY’S TEMPORARY DEVICE

Victor Timely shows us in this episode a prototype of what we know will end up becoming the Universal Engine that served as a McGuffin in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania with all the mess with Kang the Conqueror.

THOR

Loki references the events of the first Thor film when he mentions how changed his brother returned from his visit to Midgard.

JURASSIC PARK

When Miss Minutes takes over the AVT systems and blocks access, she plays a message that clearly refers to Jurassic Park since in that movie they also suffered a hack with a message very much in line with the sinister digital clock of El Que. It remains.

Return to the future

OB builds a scale model to explain his plan to Loki and the rest of the group, his plan to fix the temporary loom and emulates Doc Brown in the back to the future saga, apologizing for not being a scale model and not being painted.

LOST

Doesn’t anyone remember Lost and the mess they got into when they started playing with time? Marvel Studios seems to have inherited the playbook of time travel from Lost and what it means to play with mysterious forces.

What do we bet that in the next episode we will see all the characters in an alternate reality?

LOKI vs LOKI

We knew that sooner or later we would get to the point where Loki would have to meet the person responsible for deleting him in the first episode of this second season and as we suspected it was himself. We thought they would stretch the mystery to the end.

What can we expect from now on?

The end of the fourth episode of the second season of Loki has left us all in suspense. Without really knowing what path the series will take at this point. Since the fade to black of the episode at the end makes it clear that it could have perfectly ended like this. But we know that the matter will get a little more complicated. Doesn’t anyone remember how the fifth season of Lost ended?

Something tells me that the next episode of Loki we will find ourselves in a similar situation and will have to explore the past of our protagonists before they were kidnapped by He Who Remains and turned them into valuable assets of the AVT.

What if it wasn’t He Who Remains who kidnapped them? What if it was really Loki and Sylvie who helped create the AVT?

We must not lose sight of the fact that Loki at the beginning of the season suffered from being out of sync with time and I am sure that this factor will be key to solving the mess they have gotten into when everything seems to be over.

The death of Victor Timely has been a surprise that no one saw coming even though they already warned us about the spaghetti effect from the first episode.

He Who Remains killed by Sylvie… Kang The Conqueror defeated by Ant-Man and the Wasp… Now Victor Timely out of the equation… The villain of The Multiverse Saga has become the new Kenny of Marvel Studios. We saw Thanos die only twice. There is no doubt that Marvel Studios currently has a hot potato on its hands.

But for now the villain has been presented as someone fallible capable of being defeated by anyone and in any way. There is a lot of talk about the imminent arrival of the Variants of Kang The Conqueror but at the moment the urgency of the threat does not seem to raise any alarm and is normal taking into account the precedent.

It is clear that Loki will play a key role in the next Multiversal War and will surely end up reuniting The Avengers. The snake that bites its tail. He was responsible for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes meeting for the first time. He will once again be responsible for bringing the Avengers back together.

The fourth episode of the second season has served to shatter all our expectations and leave us all disappointed. Because we don’t know what to expect from this point. I hope they resolve everything in the best way. Because I still think that we will have a third season of Loki. TRUE? Hope is never lost.

What theories do you have about what is to come? From 1 to 10, what did you think of the fourth episode of the second season of Loki?

Every Wednesday you can watch a new episode of Loki on Disney +.