The Loki 2×03 episode has left many questions in the air and that is why it must be given a sensible, coherent and adequate explanation.

It’s time to give an explanation to the Loki episode 2×03. (We warn of spoilers if you have not seen the episode) Titled “1893,” the chapter takes us back in time and reveals some important things about the nature of Kang the Conqueror and the AVT. The premiere of the second season of the Tom Hiddleston series began a story with many questions and few answers. A story in which the God of Lies and Deception found himself bouncing between the past, present and future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Although their initial problem centered on this time slip, it soon became clear that the overload of the Temporal Loom (the device that brings together all the branches of the multiverse into a stable timeline) is a greater threat. Besides, Ouroboros has discovered that the Loom’s explosive doors can only be opened by the temporal aura of He Who Remains.. A character who is dead. Or so we think. However, there are many things to tell about this chapter of Loki 2×03.

The reunion between the Asgardian and Ravonna

Disney+

Since Ravonna Renslayer disappeared at the end of the first season, the Asgardian god, Mobius and the rest of the AVT were unaware of his whereabouts. 2×02 ended with a hint that Renslayer’s TemPad had been located. However, the Loki 2×03 episode begins with Ravonna and Miss Minutes making a brief stop in 1968 Chicago before jumping 25 years to 1983.

However, it doesn’t seem like this is where Ravonna jumped in immediately after the first season. His initial goal was to find “free will.” But that seems to have changed a bit, since he has teamed up with Miss Minutes in Loki 2×03 to carry out an important plan. However, it is likely that time has passed the same for her as for the rest of the characters. So, actually, it hasn’t been long since her departure from the AVT.

Following the plans of He Who Remains

Although it is initially unclear why Ravonna and Miss Minutes are in late 19th century Chicago, it is quickly revealed that they are there to carry out a plan set in motion by He Who Remains. Although Loki 2×03 does not go into detail about how or when these orders were transmitted beyond saying that they occurred when he knew that his end was approaching.it seems as if He Who Remains had the foresight to try to protect the Sacred Timeline during his absence.

The big reveal of Loki 2×03 about He Who Remains

It is quickly discovered that He Who Remains sent Ravonna to 1868 to deliver an AVT manual to a young Victor Timely. This creates a kind of paradox. After all, Victor Timely would never have created the AVT if he had not received the organization’s manual. But if I hadn’t created the AVT, there would be no manual to hand out. Although it has not been conclusively confirmed that Victor Timely is actually the One Who Remains in Loki 2 × 03, it seems unlikely that he would help a different variant, given his fear of them.

The post-credits scene of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Marvel Studios

The God of Lies and Deceptions and Mobius travel to 1983 Chicago in an attempt to find Miss Minutes, whom they believe is capable of undoing the closure of the Time Loom’s explosive door in the absence of He Who Remains. However, to the Asgardian god’s surprise, they first find Victor Timely. The protagonist of Loki 2 × 03 is visibly shocked, since he has barely spent any time since the death of He Who Remains. This is the post-credits scene from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And he lets Mobius know who Victor Timely really is.

Victor Timely’s invention for the world

The first episode of the second season revealed the Temporal Loom. It is a device that takes advantage of each branch of the multiverse and stabilizes them in a unified thread. However, with the help of his anachronistic AVT manual, Victor Timely has built a prototype of a much smaller one in Loki 2×03. His goals are also much more reasonable. By reversing the “time decay” of the energy flowing through it, the Temporal Loom can create an unprecedented amount of energy. When the device is perfected, Victor Timely wants to use it to supply electricity to the entire planet.

Another assassination attempt on Sylvie

As if it wasn’t difficult enough trying to convince Victor Timely of a partnership, Sylvie appears after storming out of the AVT in 2×02. After spending his life running from the AVT and killing He Who Remains, Now it has promised to kill all its variants if it has the opportunity. The protagonist of Loki 2 × 03 manages to stop her, but Sylvie does everything possible to fulfill her promise.

Victor Timely and Ravonna’s future partnership in Loki 2×03

During 2×01, it was revealed that Ravonna and He Who Remains were close companions. And possibly they had a romantic relationship in the Multiversal War. Loki 2×02 suggests that this relationship is yet to come, since Victor and Ravonna share very tender moments together. However, everything is immediately cut short when Miss Minutes convinces Timely to abandon Renslayer in the middle of Lake Michigan. Although they meet again a few sequences later, the two characters have certainly not exactly gotten off to a good start.

The most jealous personality of Miss Minutes

Disney+

Throughout Loki 2×03, Miss Minutes is extremely jealous every time Ravonna gains Victor Timely’s favor.. This is more than proven when they are alone later. That’s when Miss Minutes reveals that He Who Remains gave her almost everything she ever wanted, but never considered giving her a body so she could be his girl. Moments before Victor Timely gets rid of her with a TemPad, Miss Minutes confesses her love for him.

Sylvie’s most critical moment

Towards the end of Loki 2×03, Sylvie makes a sudden entrance again and finds herself in a position to kill Victor Timely for the sins of He Who Remains. However, she seems to see a little bit of herself in him. Scared, Victor Timely explains to her that he is a good man and that he can make better decisions than other variants of himself she has known.. There are clear parallels with Sylvie’s own experience, who is determined that everyone deserves to live their own life without being bound by the chains of predestination. That’s why she allows him to go with the protagonist duo to the AVT.

Then, Sylvie comes face to face with Renslayer, another person she has sworn to kill, in Loki 2×03. However, realizing the harm of her violent obsession, she forgives her. Of course, not as indulgently as with Victor Timely. Sylvie pushes Ravonna through a Time Gate. And then Ravonna ends up next to the corpse of He Who Remains in the ruined citadel of the End Times..

Ravonna’s secret in Loki 2×03

At the end of Loki 2×03, we see Ravonna and Miss Minutes lost in the Citadel of the End of Time. A citadel that is crumbling and made into a Christ after the death of He Who Remains. Although the situation is already distressing, is aggravated by a sinister revelation from Miss Minutes. The AVT Artificial Intelligence tells you: “I know a big secret about you. “I can tell you, but… It’s going to make you very angry.” We will have to wait to clear up doubts about what that mystery is!