The second episode of the second season of Loki confirms the good vibes that the first gave us and we are definitely facing what is promised as one of the most important chapters of Marvel Studios’ The Multiverse Saga.

The most classic Loki returns!

In This specific episode has reminded us again because the God of Lies managed to captivate us from the beginning despite always being on the side of the villains. It doesn’t hurt to remember the origins from time to time.

The imminent reunion with Sylvie and the plot of Dox and the rogue AVT agents with Brad Wolfe eat up all the weight of the episode. And the final climax gives us some moments to remember.

At the moment this second season is exploiting the best of what Loki gave in its first season and has raised the level one more step using all the characters and the dilemmas they have posed to squander a more than constant tension. And we’re two episodes in.

The truth is that I really liked the second episode of the new season of Loki. Above all. Because the series is exploiting that pulp vibe that the series has always used. In addition to being full of emotions. I have felt like on a roller coaster. Clearly the episode is divided into two very distinct parts.

On the one hand we have the chase of Agent X-5 and his subsequent interrogation. Reminding us that apart from destroying universes. The AVT also handled police-style cases. On the other hand. We have the reunion between Loki and Sylvie. There is no time left to continue stretching the moment. We knew it would happen sooner or later. Immediately Dox and the renegade AVT agents return to put an end to that plot.

And the episode is responsible for presenting the next level that they will have to overcome. Search for a Variant of He Who Remains to use his Temporal Aura to access the controls of the Temporal Loom but in turn they need Miss Minutes and Renslayer.

Does anyone remember the post-credits scene from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

In that scene they already made it clear to us what one of the most important plots of the second season of Loki was going to be. Loki’s reunion with one of the Variants of He Who Remains. Victor Timely.

This episode has reminded us that Loki was not exactly born a hero. And we must not forget that this Loki is not the Loki we met from The Infinity Saga but rather he is a Variant. Review Avengers: Endgame for doubts. The Infinity Saga began in that movie. Let’s not fool ourselves.

Loki has shone brighter than ever, becoming the Villain Loki, recovering his old habits to stop X-5 and find Sylvie at all costs.

The God of Lies recovers his most magical side in this episode and shows off different abilities and it is always for the better. Why deceive us?

I loved the interrogation scene. And it was just a conversation that lasted more than 10 minutes. With a break to eat key lime pie. But it has helped us see a little of the dilemma that arises in Mobius’ bogeyman after discovering that his life is a lie and that he has a life or one of the variants of him has a life in The Sacred Timeline. Besides, we have had the long-awaited reunion between Loki and Sylvie.

After trying to kill himself at the end of the previous season, there was a certain tension in the atmosphere but there is nothing like the intention of Dox and the renegade agents of the AVT to skew the new branches of The Sacred Timeline so that Loki and Sylvie collaborate again .

Clearly at this point. It shows that everything they cooked last season is helping them get straight to the point and air out unknowns without allowing any respite to make way for the next episode. Leaving us wanting more.

It shows that the fruit is very ripe and they have managed to squeeze it at the best moment. Fuck. The moment of the final climax with Loki and Sylvie distributing tow. It wouldn’t have worked the same if everything hadn’t been slow-cooked in the first season.

Nor the fact of destroying the branches of The Sacred Timeline. And you see the scene where the AVT agents are watching the death of billions of characters by pruning those branches. Give it away. That the Temporal Variation Agency has never been an instrument of good. But something that is very close to fascism. To the iron control. The series talks about topics that go beyond superheroes. And I think it’s these themes that he addresses and how he approaches them that has us so amazed.

The problems with the Temporal Loom. Renslayer. Miss Minutes. The end of the Multiverse?

So far Loki does not disappoint. And let’s touch wood at this point. Despite the change of scriptwriters and directors, the series has not suffered and I would even say that they have given it a new touch that gives it a fresh air that feels luxurious.

The production design of the series is something that has me totally captivated. If we look closely. We do not stop being in the AVT. Despite those few moments in the past.

Natalie Holt recovers old themes to reintroduce Sylvie or even He Who Remains when we are before The Temporal Loom. Of ten. OB is still very present fixing the damage to the Temporal Loom. While Dox manages to prune most of the new branches of The Sacred Timeline. But will it be enough to prevent the birth of others? Because we must not forget that The Council of Kangs already exists.

In fact, the AVT claims that it was founded by these Variants together and then He Who Remains created the Guardians of Time and deceived the entire AVT. Hopefully we get to that point.

It looks like Victor Timely, Renslayer and Miss Minutes have a lot to answer for. While that moment of crisis that we saw in the future arises. The second season of Loki promises that it will be a circular journey. An Ouroboros. Making it clear that Loki and Sylvie, despite everything, are not exempt from escaping their destiny. Time is running out…

REFERENCES

The episode is titled Breaking Brad in clear reference to Breaking Bad.

AMC

1977

The episode begins with Loki and Mobius traveling to 1977. A very particular year. And that year Star Wars was released. Small reference to the neighboring franchise? We must not forget that Marvel Studios and Star Wars eat at the same table.

X-5 finds itself usurping its Variant’s place in London. Living his life. If he hadn’t been kidnapped and turned into an AVT Agent. Brad Wolfe is his real name. And it seems that he is a renowned successful actor with some fame and a luxurious life. Who would deny living such a life to become an official?

Brad Wolfe is a classic God of Thunder villain named Zaniac. Just like the movie that Brad stars in. In the comics he was also an actor. And after some misfortunes he ended up transformed into a monstrous creature. Precisely one of his most notable adventures in the comics was also brought to the AVT by the hand.

Marvel’s Zaniac

This episode above all has served to remind us of Loki’s past, recovering some of his old magical tricks that he has always shown off and has not been shy about using them. We have also had mentions of the past such as The Battle of New York. And even mention of Frigga. Where it hurts the most.

Broxton, Oklahoma

Loki and Sylvie meet again in a McDonald’s… You laugh at the advertising placement! Who wants a Cheeseburger? It is no coincidence that they are in 1982, since that was the year Tom Hiddleston was born.

Sylvie. Great care!

X-5 gives us some relevant information about Sylvie. And they also remind us that the Loki Variant is not exactly a saint. Sylvie killed 400 AVT agents in her crusade against the Temporal Variation Agency.

Mobius and his past

It seems that Mobius and his past will be one of the driving forces that drive the character forward during this season. Who were you before becoming one of the AVT’s best agents?

OB and Casey promise to give us some of the best moments of the season.

The theme of the temporal aura was already introduced in the first episode of the first season when Loki was scanned as soon as he stepped onto the AVT.

Miss Minutes and Renslayer appear to have fled together. How much did Renslayer know about everything that was brewing behind the Time Guardians? Since the First Multiversal War? We must not forget that she was a devout defender of the dogma of The Sacred Timeline.

We remember again that Rabona Renslayer and Kang in the comics have maintained an impossible love relationship.

Jonathan Majors como Victor Timely

All roads lead us to Victor Timely who paints that he was the Variant that created AVT technology at the beginning of the 20th Century. In fact, he would confirm the very retro aesthetic that the Temporal Variation Agency uses.

At the end of the episode Dox and the renegade AVT agents pruned most of the branches of the Sacred Timeline, destroying the Multiverse. We must not forget the Council of Kangs…

In the end we are left with Sylvie supposedly out of the equation of the search for Renslayer and Miss Minutes however the Loki Variant has The Tempad of the One Who Remains in his possession. Which invites you to think that he will surely return to action. No doubt. We already saw it in the first episode. One of her motivations will be to protect his new home.

I am very excited about the second season of Loki and I hope I am not disappointed.

Marvel Studios has recently recognized that until now the series had been a very expensive experiment and that they apparently produced complete series without approving a pilot and making a prediction of what the final product was going to be like, which they tended to fix later in post. -production. That is to say. They do not work as the natural television format should. They produced films stretched by episodes. Sharing all the same narrative tropes. That’s why when we see them all we realize the patterns.

However. With the second season of Loki we still have room for surprise and we know how series or rather limited series work because until now none had had a sequel… That’s the crux of the matter. With the new season of Loki we map new terrain and we hope it does not disappoint.

So far, the first two episodes of Loki have more than lived up to the legacy of the first season and have even surpassed it. They didn’t have it difficult. They already had the wickers. Let’s enjoy what we have left and breathe a sigh of relief for now. Loki has returned to definitely regain faith in Marvel Studios.

From 1 to 10, what did you think of the second episode of the second season of Loki?

Theories about Renslayer and Miss Minutes? Victor Timely? Will we see He Who Remains again? Has the Multiverse been definitively destroyed? See you in the comments!

Every week a new episode on Disney +.