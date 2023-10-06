What happened in the post-credits scene of Loki 2×01? What is the hidden meaning? Here is a possible explanation.

It’s time to give an explanation of the post-credits scene of Loki 2×01. (We warn of spoilers for the series, in case you have not seen the episode yet) The premiere of the second season has left us with a post-credits scene to reveal the fate of Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) after having been seen for the last time at the end of time. Come on, after having killed He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) and having opened the doors of the Multiverse. Of course, we wanted to meet this Marvel character again.

Wearing the same clothes she was last seen on, Sylvie emerges in Loki 2×01 from one of the AVT’s TemPad portals into a grain field. It is there where she confirms that she is in the year 1982 and in the town of Broxton, Oklahoma. And the most important of all! It’s on a branching timeline.. Oklahoma City has important ties to the Asgardian myth in Marvel Comics, as Thor once recreated the capital of Asgard on a plot of land outside Broxton. Later, he turned it into a floating island to defend it from attacks. There is the reference.

The sequence in Broxton, an important location in Marvel

Disney+

Broxton has also appeared once before in a Marvel Studios series, since the villain of Agent Carter known as Whitney Frost was born in that town in 1911. She even appeared briefly in some flashbacks of her younger years. After exploring the place a bit in Loki 2×01, Sylvie enters a McDonald’s of the time and asks the employee: “How do I do this?” The employee, whose badge identifies him as “Jack,” suggests that she start by saying what she wants. Sylvie retorts with a hilarious response: “No squirrel, no opossum, no rats. Something that is already dead. And nothing that has a face, please.”

Jack then offers him to “try our new Chicken McNuggetts and a Big Mac.” Sylvie turns around, amazed by the place. She offers a look of tragic happiness as she admits, “I want to try everything.” She is Loki 2×01 post-credits scene It was already explained by producer Kevin Wright in an interview with Fast Company. “When we stay in the character’s point of view, this woman who ran away as a child, who had been running through time, a fugitive from time, living in an apocalypse, never able to relax or slow down, the novelty of entering in a McDonald’s in the 80s she looked attractive,” he said. “You play a Little League game and go to McDonald’s. You go to a child’s birthday party at McDonald’s. Someone like Sylvie would never have experienced that, and she would be really impressed.”