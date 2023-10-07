The first chapter of the 2nd season of LOKi is now available on Disney + (be careful, this article contains spoilers)

Loki is back! The first episode of the second season of the God of Lies confirms what most of us suspected.

Loki is destined to save Marvel Studios’ The Multiverse Saga. And after a few resounding failures. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is facing one of its worst crises of faith. However, a God was missing for us to recover it.

The new season of Loki continues where they left off a couple of years ago and lays the foundations for what is promised as an unforgettable journey in addition to introducing new mythological elements that little by little begin to draw a much larger tapestry.

Time is running out and Loki will have to face the imminent arrival of Kang and his Variants while preparing the AVT for war. Can he get someone to trust him?

In this video with spoilers I bring you the analysis and references of the first episode of the second season of Loki.

Summary

It must be recognized that Loki so far had been one of the best series that Marvel Studios has offered us and the first episode of the second season continues to corroborate this. It was not a mirage.

I didn’t know that I missed the duo that is Loki and Mobius so much. The truth. The second season of Loki faces a changing of the guard as those responsible for the series have flown further to leave the nest to other chicks.

Eric Martin is largely responsible for this season in the script section. He was already in charge of some episodes last season. So we totally trust his proposal. While Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, whom we met behind the cameras of Moon Knight, are in charge of directing.

In the cast we recover old acquaintances such as Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Eugene Cordero and other names are added such as Kate Dickie who seems to be a great fight and without a doubt the great discovery of the episode and already promising eat up the entire season: Ke Huy Quan who plays OB. The AVT technologist.

This first episode has more than met expectations.

It begins right where we left off last season when Loki and Sylvie dispatched He Who Remains, freeing the flow of time allowing the birth of new branches within The Sacred Line of Time and the Multiverse. Sylvie disappeared. While Loki was transported to an AVT in which no one seemed to recognize him and where He Who Remains is not hiding behind the image of the Guardians of Time.

After a high-flying chase that gives us one of the best action scenes in the series. We find out that Loki is being temporarily displaced. It wasn’t an alternate reality. It was the AVT in the past. Loki in this episode becomes the protagonist of the story of Peter and the Wolf.

The God of Lies, frustrated by the time jumps that make him go back to the past and advance to the future at the least opportune moments, tries to warn his companions in the AVT of the threat of the One Who Remains and its Variants. The Multiversal War.

The AVT has its own problems as they have decided to stop pruning the timelines allowing them to grow to see where the new free will leads them. Recall that Mobius and Huntress 15 discovered that all AVT agents were Variants.

The AVT convenes a war council to deal with the crisis. And it is made clear that there are two lines of thought within the AVT. On the one hand, those who intend to continue timelines without pruning. And on the other hand, those who, despite knowing the deception of the Time Guardians, still believe that the mission of pruning timelines is sacred.

In the midst of the crux of his escapades into the past and the future, he will discover important information that will surely be useful to him in the not-too-distant future.

Mobius will seek help for Loki in Ouroboros better known as OB. A technologist who has been working alone in the Repairs and Advances department for years. Soon OB will become a fundamental piece in understanding why Loki is out of synchronization in time and to help him he will develop a plan that will allow us to discover how the machinery behind the AVT works.

In a hilarious scene where Loki in the past and Mobius in the present have a conversation with OB. Making it clear that he is that kind of character destined for a glorious purpose.

OB’s plan includes a Temporal Aura Extractor and a visit to the Temporal Loom to extract Loki from the flow of time to resynchronize him with reality.

For free. They are in charge of presenting a new concept that I am sure will play a key role throughout the season. The visit to the Temporary Telar reminds us of the scale with which the AVT plays.

The Temporal Loom is collapsed before the ramifications of the Timeline. And everything will surely end up exploding. To save Loki, Mobius will have to risk his life. While the mission becomes complicated when Loki travels to the future. Where he receives unexpected help yes. Leaving several melons open for the next episodes.

In the end everything ends well for Loki thanks to the invaluable help of a mysterious ally, but the God of Lies knows that they need to find Sylvie. While a group of AVT agents embark on a hunting party to capture the female variant of Loki.

In the post-credits scene we have Sylvie who, after murdering He Who Remains, arrived in Broxton, Oklahoma, in 1982, specifically to a McDonald’s where we already know what made her career.

Disney+

The first season of Loki was a real gift that no one expected

And when they decide to resurrect a character just because in comics it doesn’t usually catch my attention too much and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe they seemed to be following that example with The Multiverse Saga.

However, the return of that variant of Loki made it clear that things were going to be very different at Marvel Studios. And I’m glad. The truth.

We must not forget that the first year of the series was very limited by the pandemic and the original idea of ​​the series evolved to what the context allowed.

So I applaud what they have done in this first episode of the new season. Because it looks like they will do exactly what they had planned from the beginning. More exteriors, more characters, more eras… We need more!

Curiosities

Ouroboros

The episode is titled Ouroboros. A clear reference to OB. The AVT technologist. But if we curl the loop we can also look towards classical mythology where the Ouroboros was represented as a snake or dragon eating its own tail, forming a circle with its body, symbolizing the eternal cycle of things as the eternal effort of the endless cycle.

Marvel Studios logo

The latest iteration of the Marvel Studios logo turns green to remind us that we are in the territory of the God of Lies.

Casey listens to the same podcast as Steve Grant in Moon Knight

Casey, one of the AVT ink-takers and who was a real Chinese in Loki’s shoe in the first season, returns briefly in this episode where we can see him listening to a podcast. Pay attention because it is the same podcast that Steve Grant listened to in Moon Knight!

The statue of Kang. Observe

The scene where Loki flees from his AVT companions gives us a shot in which we can see the large statue of the One Who Remains and it seems that it is observing the situation. Let us remember that He Who Remains has been manipulating events for a long time since The End of Time.

Loki time skips. Spider-Verse

The effect of the time jumps that Loki suffers are new in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but we had already seen a similar effect in another franchise… More specifically. The Spider-Verse Saga. In the Spider-Man movie we could see what happened to those desynchronized characters from the temporal era and the desynchronizing effect is quite similar. We must not forget the references to the Marvel Multiverse in The Spider-Verse Saga. Everything is connected.

Kang’s ally Rensalyer in The Multiversal War

In one of his jumps… Loki apparently reaches the past where he listens to traveling recordings and to his surprise he recognizes the voices. He Who Remains and Judge Renslayer seem to have been allies in the past and more specifically during The Multiversal War. Surely we will clear up doubts shortly. Renslayer is apparently looking for answers.

The X of the Temporal Loom

In the Temporal Loom we can see a nod to the X-Men when the shot closes on the hatch we can see an X that reminds us of Brain. Does anyone have a new camel?

Ydraggsyl

The topic of the Temporal Loom and Time Travel is nothing new for Loki and we must not forget how the Asgardians traveled with the Rainbow Bridge whose power they extracted from Ydraggsil.

The future not future

Loki in his last time jump arrives in the future where we can see the AVT in crisis due to an event that is taking place at that precise moment. Confused Loki hears a phone call and when he has lost all hope Sylvie returns in the elevator and is then pruned from the timestream just as he wanted. There’s no drama. Of course we will surely return to this scene during the season.

Broxton Oklahoma

In the post-credits scene we meet again with Sylvie who, after murdering He Who Remains, traveled back in time to 1982. And it is no coincidence that she fell in Broxton, Oklahoma. Since this place is very special to Thor and the Asgardians in the comics. Since for a long time the city became the home of the gods and the God of Thunder. Until it ended in tragedy. What did you expect?

Conclusions

The first episode of the second season of Loki more than meets all expectations, showing that the vigor and magic of the series that we fell in love with a few years ago is still more than present.

The production design is breathtaking without losing sight of the fact that we are talking about television.

Natalie Holt’s soundtrack is always good and gives a very unique entity to the series and the universe they are creating around the AVT and Loki.

Perhaps the only thing that has bothered me has been some shot or another but because of the abrupt way of sneaking them into the montage and perhaps that they have not delved better into the secondary ones and even less those who paint will be the great antagonists of the season.

It has been a very intense episode. He has been in charge of putting an end to some other plot that had been going on since the previous season. With a few open mysteries to be solved throughout the next episodes.

The duo of Loki and Mobius is essential.

Little by little we are seeing that the AVT will play a key role in the Marvel Multiverse. In case there were still doubts.

OB seems great to me.

Loki is going to bring many devotees who had lost faith back into the fold. And is not for less. You already know the ingredients you like. All they have to do is keep offering us new and surprising dishes. And we hope for some dessert.

What will happen to Loki and his search for Sylvie? The connections between Renslayer and He Who Remains? What life did Sylvie lead in 1982? Will we learn more about The Multiversal War? Where is Miss Minute? What will happen to Dox and those AVT agents who are after Sylvie?

From 1 to 10, what did you think of the first episode of the second season of Loki? What theories do you have? See you in the comments! Thank you for having supported the sheet.

