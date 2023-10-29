The scriptwriter of the second season of Loki, Eric Martin explains the surprising ending of the fourth episode (beware of spoilers)

When Eric Martin began writing the season 1 finale of Loki alongside then-head writer Michael Waldron, he already had a feeling that the Marvel Studios series was going to continue with a second season.

“There were definitely rumors of that while we were still in the writers’ room for Season 1,” Martin says. “It didn’t become a sure thing until we got to COVID.”

During the pandemic-enforced hiatus, Martin says Marvel Studios executive Kevin Wright approached him about becoming the head writer for Season 2. “And then we really got started.” get to work on where to take the next half of the story.”

That effort reached a serious turning point in this week’s episode, The heart of the TVA, where we see the temporal loom, the mechanism that harnesses the energy of time to power the TVA and thread the sacred timeline, explode under the pressure of the infinitely branching multiverse; The resulting eruption appears to engulf Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his companions before the episode cuts to black. Explanation of the end of chapter 4.

Consequences of the end of the first season

The cataclysm is the direct result of the decision that Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), the Loki variant, makes at the end of the first season to kill the creator of the TVA, He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), which precipitated the creation of the multiverse.

“When dictators are overthrown, when systems collapse, chaos ensues,” Martin says. “Problems always arise in situations that no one could have predicted, because the system was silently dealing with them.”

It’s part of Martin’s overall theme for this second season, to examine what happens when the characters and the TVA itself are pushed to their breaking point. “Can people change? Can institutions change? What happens when that system fails and a new system has to be built?” says Martin. “That’s really what we’re seeing. “It all comes down to the idea of ​​chaos versus order, which makes a lot of sense, because we’re dealing with a lot of chaos.”

Given that Loki himself is the god of deception, this dichotomy perfectly influences how the series has sought to deconstruct one of the most popular characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We’re bringing back a little more of those Loki antics of old, but he’s still fighting for something that’s bigger than himself,” Martin says. “Reinvention and discovery of self is really the overarching theme of our entire season.”

Martin spoke with Variety about how he leveraged his experience with the Marvel method and the mysterious rule that governed his approach to the series in Loki’s second season.

The presentation of Uroborus

Martin’s biggest addition to season 2 was Ke Huy Quan as Uróborus (aka OB), a technician who lives in the lowest depths of the TVA as head of the Department of Repairs and Advances. The character grew out of Martin’s interest in expanding the reach of the TVA as an institution.

“I felt like in Season 1 we were just on a couple different levels,” he says. “We see it as this large, expansive place. So who are the people working at the lower levels?

Martin drew inspiration for OB from his own family members. “I come from a family of engineers,” he says. “That is a very particular type of person. OB just popped into my head as someone like my uncles. They love the technical aspects of his work and focus solely on that when doing it. In the TVA no one ages; time simply stands still. Well, what if there is someone who has been there for a couple hundred years doing all this and is happy because he loves what he is doing? He is surrounded by all of his gadgets. That’s what he loves.”

While OB is responsible for designing the vast majority of the TVA’s devices, the temporary loom was supposedly invented and built by He Who Remains. However

What was the timeline like before the time loom?

“I want you to ask questions,” Martin says. “The loom is one of those things that makes you think: ‘How did it work before? What was this whole setup like before? Trying to understand that can be a headache. But I think what you can understand is, well, what can we trust about what He Who Abides said and what can we not? I don’t think we know, do we? “We’re figuring all that out now.”

The arrival of Victor Timely

Jonathan Majors como Victor Timely

Another of the biggest additions this season is the introduction of Victor Timely, a variant of He Who Remains living as an inventor in late 19th century Chicago. Both Timely and He Who Remains are versions of Kang, intended to be the central villain of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But while Martin says he knew he couldn’t “finish things for the character,” he also wasn’t given any parameters for what to do with him.

“There wasn’t really a conversation at the beginning about, ‘Hey, you can and can’t do this with the character,’” he says. At first, season 2 was designed to be a “prelude to a multiversal war and leaned heavily on aspects of Kang’s multiple characters.” But ultimately he thought that was a very obvious direction.

“I just felt like, ‘What’s a surprising way to approach this character, something that’s a little left, after meeting He Who Remains?’ And that’s where Victor Timely really came in,” he says. “In the comics there is a Victor Timely character. He is quite thin. He is just some kind of variant of Kang who went to the past and had a stupid plan.”

To delve deeper into the character, Martin and the writers imagined him more of a con man-like Nikola Tesla figure. “When you’re so far ahead of everyone, what you’re doing won’t make sense to them,” he says. “So you have to scam people a little bit to get some money, and then you can go out and work on your projects.”

The main scriptwriter does not have the last word

With so many narrative threads intertwined in this season, Martin decided he had to write all six episodes of the season.

“These things can be very unpleasant,” he says. “We’re basically making three Marvel movies and that can get out of control. “So I decided, ‘Okay, I probably need to create each of these scripts myself to try to keep this together.'”

As production began to gain momentum, writer Kathryn Blair joined Martin to complete Episode 4. When Martin contracted COVID, production designer Kasra Farahani and her writing partner Jason O’Leary finished work on the Episode 3, which Farahani directed at the end of the production schedule.

But while Martin was the head writer for the second season of Loki and was a semi-regular presence on the London set, he was not the showrunner of the series. In the case of Loki, that meant Wright and directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead oversaw production logistics, while Martin ran the writers’ room.

“There’s a lot of Marvel machinery that moves things and makes a lot of the decisions that a showrunner might make,” Martin says. “I was there for that too. “I just don’t have the final say on them.”

Recently, Marvel decided to shift its television production back to a traditional showrunner model, starting with Daredevil: Born Again; When asked how he felt about not being Loki’s showrunner, Martin confessed, “Like everyone, I’d love to have more control over everything. But I went into it all pretty sober and saw it as an opportunity. When you’re the showrunner, you have to make a lot of decisions that aren’t creative.

By not having to deal with keeping the trains running, I can focus on the creative and just be there working on the scripts over and over again. So I tried to see it as a benefit that way. I just did my best to focus on the scripts and try to tell a great story and give all my collaborators what they needed to do their best work. And get a couple of extra hours of sleep by not having to be the only person at the top doing all that.”

What can we expect from now on?

Since Loki is about the multiverse, Martin technically has the ability to resolve any plot dilemma through time travel and alternate character resurrections, a narrative trick that’s as convenient as it is unsatisfying. When asked about this dilemma, especially as it relates to Episode 4’s cliffhanger, Martin said, “There is a very specific rule that I have established in my mind during this point in the season and beyond. I’m not going to say specifically what that is right now because I don’t want to ruin things for you. I put parameters there because I think it forces you to be more creative, rather than having everything at your disposal. But there is a very specific logic to what is happening now. So what should we expect from the last two episodes? I’ll just say: obviously, the story continues,” says Martin. “Just don’t expect a straight line.”

