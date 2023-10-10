The premiere of Loki 2 on Disney+ has yielded some surprising data. Marvel Studios’ numbers and figures remain incomparable.

Loki 2 has destroyed Disney+ data. The second season of Tom Hiddleston’s television series starring the God of Lies and Deception of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had a brutal success on the streaming platform. Another great success for the Thor spin-off series. Ultimately, the first season became the most watched MCU series. In fact, it surpassed the triumphs of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, two of the studio’s great original shows.

According to The Walt Disney Company, The first episode of Loki 2 ranked second as the most-watched season premiere of 2023 on Disney+. After three days, the premiere had amassed 10.9 million global views. It should be noted that a view is defined as the total streaming time divided by the length of the episode. The first place in the most watched premieres on the streaming platform this year went to the series The Mandalorian, which aired its third season at the beginning of March and is the most beloved live-action Star Wars program in the galactic saga.

A television series loved by critics and the public

Loki 2 also obtained the distinction of being certified as “Fresh” by the website that brings together reviews from the public and film critics called Rotten Tomatoes. The Disney+ series has a critic score of 88 percent and an audience score of 94 percent. Created by Michael Waldron, the first season of the Marvel Studios television series premiered on the streaming platform during the month of June 2021. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the God of Lies and Deceptions, Thor’s stepbrother ( Chris Hemsworth) and former MCU villain. A character who found himself lost between timelines and was captured by the surreal Temporal Variation Authority (AVT).