The father of the Forger family has starred in a wonderful cosplay made by a professional.

Loid forms the Forger family with Anya and Yor, the main protagonists of Spy x Family

Spy x Family It is one of the best-rated mangas and animes in recent years. Its striking theme and the decision to prioritize comedy over action have greatly helped the work created by Tatsuya Endo to differentiate itself from several current animes and has achieved the attention of a good number of fans of this medium.

Another of the great successes of Spy x Family is its charming leading cast formed by what for many is on its way to being the best family seen in an anime: the Forgers, an impostor family composed of the telepath Anya, the assassin Yor and the effective spy Loid. And the latter has been the protagonist of the excellent cosplay that we share with you today.

Loid Forger comes to the real world thanks to this professional cosplayer

@weilanram, known on other networks as RAN41382579is someone who dedicates his life to the world of cosplay and makes Completely professional modeling jobs. He has made cosplays of such interesting characters as Yoshida from Chainsaw Man, Doma from Demon Slayer or this characterization of Loid Forger:

Among the best abilities of Loid, codenamed Twilight, It includes a great mastery of firearms, knowing how to defend oneself hand-to-hand against enemies and the most important of all: it has a great ability to observe everything around it and Quickly detect any suspicious activity or any close enemy, however, the attention that his daughter Anya requires on some occasions has caused him more of a distraction.

Despite the great effectiveness that this spy demonstrates at all times, There are many unforeseen events and entanglements in which you will be involved. constantly to maintain his secret identity, resulting in tremendously funny scenes that contrast with his cold personality.

The Forger family still has many adventures ahead. In addition to a second season already broadcast, Spy x Family will release its own official movie called Spy x Family Code: White in Japanese theaters at the end of the year and will be a whole new story which will include the appearance of new enemies of Loid and Yor never seen before.

