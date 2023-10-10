Star Wars fans are in luck!Logitech G has revealed a new line of products based on the Lucasfilm universe. The collection is specifically designed to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedione of the most celebrated films in the Star Wars saga.

Imagine having the iconic Millennium Falcon gliding across your desk. That’s exactly what the G502 X PLUS Millennium Falcon Edition mouse from Logitech G offers. It’s not just a mouse with a spectacular design; It also features advanced technical features.

For example, it has wireless technology LIGHTSPEED and LIGHTFORCE, ideal for those looking for speed and reliability in their gaming sessions. In addition, it has RGB lighting with 8 LEDs that reflect the animations inspired by the Millennium Falcon’s thrusters.

The technical characteristics of the mouse are also worth mentioning. According to the information provided by Logitech, the G502 X PLUS comes equipped with HERO 25K sensors that guarantee exceptional precision. It also has an adjustable DPI button and a dual-mode scroll wheel. These features allow the user to adapt their gaming experience to their needs.

Mats with the Battle of Endor or Darth Vader

Of course, what would a great mouse be without a matching mousepad? Logitech G has also released the G840 XL mousepads with Darth Vader and the Battle of Endor designs. Beyond the design, these mats have been created to offer maximum comfort and precision during the game.

For those interested in adding these products to your arsenal, The mouse G502 X PLUS Millennium Falcon Edition has a price of 151 euroswhile the G840 XL mats are offered at 47 euros. Both are available on Logitech’s website and Amazon North America for now, starting today.

For more detailsit is suggested to visit the official Logitech site or follow them on their social networks @LogitechG. With products like these, Logitech G once again demonstrates its commitment to fans and its ability to merge technology and passion.