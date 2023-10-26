The European Parliament has voted against the Child Sexual Abuse Regulation (CSAR). It also means having voted against ‘Chat Control’, the name given to this bill because it de facto implied the elimination of end-to-end encryption in private messaging. Fortunately, today an idea whose implications for the privacy of all users were disastrous has been stopped.

‘Chat Control’ is over. The European Commissioner for the Interior, Ylva Johansson, has lost the battle. She has been the main promoter of this law against child sexual abuse, which planned the possibility of scanning encrypted messaging to prosecute these crimes.

The European Commission implemented the draft of this proposal, but the European Parliament has voted against everything related to message scanning.

It was a crazy proposal. Logic has prevailed, since the initial proposal contemplated access to private conversations, something clearly unconstitutional in Spain, since article 18 of the Spanish Constitution states that “the secrecy of communications and, especially, of postcards, is guaranteed. telegraph and telephone, except by judicial resolution”.

The measure had generated great rejection among civil society organizations due to its enormous privacy implications.

Wojciech Wiewiórowski, European Data Protection Supervisor, has already warned about its dangers: “measures that allow public authorities to have access to the content of communications, in a generalized way, affect the essence of the right to privacy. Even if the technology used is limited to the use of indicators, the negative impact of monitoring people’s text and audio communications on a widespread basis is so severe that it cannot be justified under the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights. The proposed measures related to detection of the solicitation of children in interpersonal communication services are extremely worrying.

The excuse: our conversations were reviewed by an AI. The initial proposal is that in this search for child pornography material, it would be an algorithm that would review the conversations. They argued that privacy was not at risk because it was not humans who searched the private conversations, but an AI.

However, the mere fact of being able to implement this algorithm already represents a security hole in end-to-end encryption. Simona Levi, activist and founder of Xnet, lo describe very clearly: “it is as if we put Pegasus on all devices, a massive and automated surveillance system.”

End-to-end encryption will not end, but the law wants to move forward. “We have done our best to produce a report on an effective, legally sound and viable legal framework. There is a positive balance between the protection of children in the digital sphere and respect for fundamental rights,” explains Javier Zarzalejospopular MEP and speaker before the Civil Liberties Committee.

Parliament’s position, which has been unanimous regarding encryption, is summarized in that backdoors cannot be placed in messaging applications, but something must be done to combat sexual abuse on the Internet.

The ball is now back in the court of the European Commission, which must propose a new law based on what was approved by the European Parliament.

Setback also for Spain. Our country has the presidency of the European Council and has expressed interest in reaching an agreement for this law before the end of the year. However, the negotiations and the measures that will ultimately be applied are far from clear.

According to a document leaked by Wired, Fernando Grande-Marlaska was one of the Interior Ministers who most supported ending end-to-end encryption: it is “imperative that we have access to data” and “it is equally imperative that have the ability to analyze them, no matter how large the volume is. Fortunately, these ideas have been rejected outright in the European Parliament.

