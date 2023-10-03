This morning instrumental tests for the Milan midfielder: problem localized in the pubo-adductor region. No further tests are planned, he will be monitored day by day

Nothing serious. Nothing long, even if in these cases the conditional remains mandatory. But the results of the instrumental tests Loftus-Cheek underwent today contain comforting information. “The MRI, which midfielder Loftus Cheek underwent this morning, showed a mild distractive event in the pubo-adductor region – reports the Rossoneri medical bulletin -. No further tests are scheduled, the clinical evolution will be monitored daily basis”.

with Juventus

—

In medical terms, the absence of further tests is a confirmation that the problem is anything but dramatic, and on the other hand the adjective “mild” is contained in the statement. Projections? Indicatively, we should see the midfielder again after the mid-October break, ready to resume his game against Juve at San Siro.