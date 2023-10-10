“With today’s event we want to tell young people who suffer from mental health problems that they must not feel alone. We must accept that ‘not feeling well’ is something absolutely normal. The moment this condition of uneasiness becomes pathological , young people must have the opportunity to share their experience and must know the channels through which to ask for help. We must go against the stigma that still afflicts mental illnesses in order to encourage an attitude of self-care, both from the point of both from a physical health perspective and from a mental health perspective”. Thus Valeria Locati, psychologist and psychotherapist, on the sidelines of the event ‘Socialized Minds, youth mental health in the social media era’, organized by Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) and the Milan-Bicocca University, with the patronage of the Municipality of Milan, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2023.

Social networks can be a channel of communication and sharing in case of mental distress. “The idea that social media is a bit of an evil these days – explains Locati – on the one hand has a reason to exist, because in some ways there is undoubtedly a danger, but on the other hand we must not forget that these offer lots of potential and lots of food for thought regarding mental health. Let’s think for example of the social communities – he continues – that bring together those suffering from eating disorders, problems related to personality disorders or borderline disorder. Through these communities, people find a way to connect with other people and share their experiences on social media.”

“Clearly – adds Locati – social media cannot be the only place where young people look for information and perhaps even help. In fact, there must also be support from adults. Social media can be helpful because they allow you to connect the internal dimension to the external one. The ease of use and the possibility of learning make social media a useful tool which at the same time – he concludes – must be monitored”.