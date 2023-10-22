A deflected right-foot shot from the midfielder was enough for the Bianconeri to snatch the three points. Rossoneri with one man less for 50 minutes: Thiaw sent off for a foul on Kean

Less spectacular, but just as effective. Manuel Locatelli, with a right-footed shot from distance, does to Milan what he had done to Juventus seven years ago and gives Madama three points that look a lot like gold bars: the Bianconeri third in the standings, minus two from Inter and minus one from a Milan team that saw the match end in the 40th minute of the first half with Thiaw’s expulsion. Juve’s message to the Milanese, considering the importance of the match and the value of tonight’s opponent, is absolutely loud and clear: for the scudetto, add a seat at the table, we’re here too. It was a match in which, in case of defeat, both had a lot to lose. Milan, in addition to witnessing the victory of all their direct competitors for Europe, have lost the top of the table and also an abundant supply of energy: going to PSG’s den on Wednesday after playing over a half with ten men is not the maximum of life. Juve, on the other hand, will experience another week free from other commitments and it is easy to imagine that the back and forth over the favorite for the Scudetto between Pioli – his bitter birthday – and Allegri will continue.

For Pioli, between suspensions (Maignan, Hernandez), injuries (Loftus-Cheek, Chukwueze, Sportiello) and returns from injuries (Kalulu, Krunic), it was not easy to put together the most suitable eleven. No problem up front, with the very starters – Pulisic, Giroud, Leao – and direction entrusted once again to Adli, while behind Florenzi veered to the left (where Bartesaghi also withdrew) and Mirante went in goal: last as a starter for two and a half years ago, May 2021). Not that Allegri brought cases of champagne to Milan, given the absence of Danilo and Alex Sandro (in addition to the usual De Sciglio), but at least with the comfort of having at least put Chiesa and Vlahovic back in the squad. The big doubt of the day before in attack was therefore resolved like this: Kean was placed next to Milik (third starter in a row), with the holders of the position ready for use. On the left Kostic preferred to Cambiaso, three-man defense confirmed. Although it would be more correct to talk about a five-man line, since Juve behaved as expected: no surprises, no high pressure, but patiently guarding their fort, with very narrow lines, waiting for some inviting opening to restart . Observed from the Rossoneri side: a decidedly unpleasant scenario, considering the now long-standing lack of effectiveness of the Devil in breaking down closed opponents.

Juve cautious, Milan with the ball at their feet, but a ball that is not always turned at the right speed and therefore they were often quite easy readings for the Juventus defensive mechanisms. In midfield the forces were more or less equal: Rabiot was better than Musah, Reijnders was better than McKennie, with the Dutchman responsible for taking away oxygen from Locatelli’s reasoning. Milan put the pressure on especially on their left wing with Leao, who placed three-four indigestible shots for Gatti and for a less incisive and bad Weah. Emotions in the first half? Few. Milan are better on points, yes, more effective and fluid in their maneuvers compared to the Juventus team weighed down by too many gratuitous errors at the exit, but in the Rossoneri notebook there is only one note left in the first 45: Leao who serves Giroud in the area and Giroud who turns – house specialty – getting rid of Rugani and finishes in the far corner: Szczesny stretches out and performs the miracle. Super things, both.

The match changes completely in the 40th minute: Thiaw, impeccable until then, is naively fooled by a counter-movement from Kean thrown towards Mirante and knocks him down. Mariani shows him the red light and Milan find themselves with plenty of time in numerical inferiority. Pioli removes Pulisic, decidedly disheartened by the substitution, and inserts Kalulu, restoring the defensive balance, even if the deck obviously becomes short. Kean at the end of the first round deviates by a matter of millimetres. The second half begins with Milan on the attack to explain to Juve that this is not a match for sacrificial victims. Before the quarter of an hour Allegri brought on Vlahovic and Cambiaso for Kean and Kostic, Pioli replied with Krunic for Adli and Jovic for Giroud. But it is a Juve that at this point must necessarily raise the center of gravity, which happens even if the Juventus advantage is largely assisted by Lady Luck: Locatelli’s right-footed shot from distance – something that Manuel has already displayed profitably at San Siro -, Krunic’s thigh which deflects and puts Mirante out of action. With a quarter of an hour to go Allegri also throws Chiesa in, but the game is now settled. Juve controls and tries to attack, Mirante is ready, Milan remains angry but tired and can’t find the energy to remedy the situation.

