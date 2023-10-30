Suara.com – Esqa Cosmetics suddenly became a topic of conversation and was attacked by netizens on social media. It even became one of the trending X after one of its founders, Cindy Angelina, was caught liking Gal Gadot’s post on Instagram about ‘I stand with Israel’.

This also made the co-founder of Esqa Cosmetics accused of being pro-Israel, who is currently carrying out attacks on Palestinian Gaza, causing thousands of civilians to die. Cindy Angelina also had time to provide clarification regarding her actions.

“My stance is clear and strong: I will not support genocide!,” wrote Cindy Angelina emphatically.

He continued that he would never support war and condemned attacks on the innocent people of Gaza.

“I hope this situation can end soon, a ceasefire now! Too many innocent lives have been lost, and this must end immediately,” he continued.

Even though he has apologized, it seems that netizens’ anger has not subsided. In fact, they are busy attacking the Esqa Cosmetics Instagram account and calling for a boycott of brands that they think are pro-Israel. This resulted in the comments column finally being turned off.

“In the founder’s panic, he doesn’t want to take any side, he wants to be on the side of humanity, it’s like the Indonesian country was colonized but he feels sorry for the colonialists too… who keeps attacking, who is the colonized… the colonial country is still being defended, wondering if it’s a blunder,” said @irdxxx.

“When the notifications were busy, they started talking about ceasefire. Where’s the limit on comments? In Gal Gadot’s post, it’s clear what the symbol is and what it says. I’m sure she’s not so stupid that she doesn’t know the meaning of I stand with Israél. I don’t believe her lol,” said @bellsxxxxx .

“The plan was that when my old compact powder ran out, I wanted to try esqa because I was poisoned by ponys makeup. But that didn’t happen, thanks,” said @justxxxx.

“After this, the fear of losing customers continues to make the statement “I don’t support GENOCIDE!” “It’s a shame for losing money,” said @anotxxxx.

Cindy Angelina, daughter of DPR RI member from PDIP, Herman Hery who is also the founder of Esqa Cosmetics (Instagram)

For information, in 2016, Angelina Cindy and her partner, Kezia Toemion presented Esqa Cosmetics. Esqa was born with the claim of being the first vegan cosmetics brand in Indonesia. Even though they initially only relied on one employee, their business quickly grew.

Esqa Cosmetics has a portfolio of award-winning makeup products and has recently expanded into the skincare category. The brand has launched many initiation products in Indonesia with a total of 120 sku. All of their products are certified vegan and halal.