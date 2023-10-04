In DC’s Halloween special, Lobo has fun laughing at superhero movie stars, but at what cost?

Sometimes the search for a perfect Halloween costume can trigger a series of comical events. Now imagine that the deadliest bounty hunter in the DC universe goes on this mission. Prepare your popcorn because Lobo is ready to celebrate Halloween in a way that not even Hollywood heroes can foresee!

Wolverine and Lobo disagreements: An unexpected relationship

Lobo, known as the ‘Main Man’, finds the challenge of his life when he decides to dress up for a Halloween event. This challenge involves none other than his daughter Crush, who reluctantly agrees to help his father in his quest for a disguise. However, the humor really begins when Crush suggests that his father dress up as “a certain bad boy played by Hugh Jackman“.

This humorous wink is a clear allusion to Wolverine, the X-Men hero who shares with Lobo a love of drinking, fighting, and good cigars. Ah, but there is a catch. Despite the similarities between the two characters, Crush cannot mention Logan by name due to legal restrictions. In a comedic twist, Lobo embarks on an odyssey exploring all of Jackman’s great musical roles, revealing that his artistic skills are not as refined as his bounty hunting skills.

Wolf vs. Jason Momoa: The confusing meeting with Aquaman

After the fiasco of trying to imitate Jackman, Crush proposes a new idea: that he disguises himself as another movie superhero that looks like him. At this point, Lobo chooses to dress in Aquamanmaking an obvious nod to the actor Momoa. Although DC’s most flamboyant anti-hero insists that he bears no resemblance to the King of the Seven Seas, the fan community can’t help but see the resemblance to Momoa.

The best comes at the end, when King Shark He gets confused and attacks the protagonist of this comic, thinking he is the real Aquaman. Despite the wrong hair color, King Shark, with his limited intelligence, goes on the attack, sealing some vigilante karma for Lobo after having tormented his daughter with his disguise quest.

“Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun” from DC, where this hilarious Halloween story with Lobo takes place, is now available in comic stores. A comic that shows that, in the DC universe, even the most feared villains can’t resist the magic of Halloween.

The frustrated attempts to bring Lobo to the movies

Talking about Lobo in the movies becomes a story full of twists and unfulfilled promises. At first, Momoa He was in talks to give life to the space bounty hunter in a solo film that never came to fruition, although now with Gunn in control everything could change. Imagine for a moment the actor with the character’s characteristic gray hair and scars. The actor, who had already conquered audiences as Aquaman, seemed a logical choice for the transition to Lobo’s more irreverent and dangerous DC universe.

However, it cannot be ignored that Hugh Jackman He would have also been a surprising choice, especially considering his performance as Wolverine in the X-Men franchise. Somehow, Jackman’s brute charm and indomitable charisma would be a perfect fit for the ‘Main Man.’ But as with Momoa, the project never came to fruition, leaving fans wondering what could have been.

These failed attempts to bring this charismatic character to film add another layer of fun and “what if” to DC’s special Halloween comic. Maybe one day we will see a worthy adaptation of this character, but for now, jokes and winks will continue to be the refuge of all fans who want to see the legendary DC Comics character on the big screen.