The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon in the Como mountains. The air ambulance took off but there was nothing they could do

October 10, 2023

Livo, Como – In the early afternoon of Sunday 8 October a boy from 22 years old he died in the mountains of the Upper Lake Como. According to what has been reconstructed Alessio Albini22 year old from Vercana, he lost control of his trials motorbike and crashed into an embankment.

Alessio’s sad fate is very similar to that of his father Angelo who, 10 years ago, he lost his life when an excavator fell into a cliffagain in the Como area, in the Garzeno area.

Alessio was with a friend on Sunday and first fell from his motorbike, followed by tragedy. The 70 meter fall left him no escape and his injuries were fatal. At the site of the accident were the firefighters of Dongo, Lecco and Sondrio, the mountain rescue team and the Carabinieri of Menaggio.