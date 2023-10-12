The Gaza Strip has been completely isolated for days: on Monday the Israeli government imposed a “total siege” of the territory, completely cutting off the supplies of water, electricity, food and fuel that normally reach the territories of the Strip from Israel, controlled by radical Palestinian group Hamas since 2007. Many buildings have been completely destroyed by Israeli bombings, leaving thousands of people without shelter: over 200 thousand people have been displaced, and many are taking refuge in United Nations buildings which were used as schools before the attack. Over 600 thousand people do not have access to drinking water, given that Israel has blocked supplies and, in any case, Gaza’s water infrastructure needs electricity and therefore fuel to function, which is not available at the moment.

Gaza’s only power plant stopped working on Wednesday after running out of fuel, leaving millions without power. It is impossible to charge electronic devices, the internet does not work and communicating with loved ones has therefore become very difficult. Even hospitals, already normally inadequate, are in enormous difficulty: following the shutdown of the power plant, the generators were activated, but they will be able to provide energy for a couple of days at most.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that the Gaza Strip is among the most densely populated areas in the world. Over two million people live there, concentrated mainly in refugee camps and in the city of Gaza, where 8 thousand people live per square kilometer (for comparison, in Milan and Rome there are just over 2 thousand). About 1.7 million people in the Strip are Palestinian refugees.

Although in recent days the situation has reached a critical point, for decades the quality of life of the inhabitants of Gaza has been strongly influenced by a series of limitations imposed by the Egyptian and especially the Israeli governments. Since 2007, when Hamas took control of the Strip by forcefully expelling the Palestinian Fatah party, Israel and Egypt imposed a rigid embargo on the entire territory: from that moment on, supplies of all goods not produced internally in Gaza – including fuel , drinking water, electricity and medicines – depend on Egypt and Israel.

Israel justified the embargo by saying that the controls were needed to stop the arrival of weapons in Gaza and therefore the militarization of the radical groups operating in the territory, especially Hamas. However, the embargo had serious consequences on the civilian population, preventing the development of many services. According to the United Nations Agency that deals with Palestinian refugees, over 80 percent of the population of Gaza is in poverty, while unemployment is close to 50 percent and rises to 62 percent among young people.

Blackouts were particularly frequent in Gaza even before the siege imposed by Israel on Monday, and according to the United Nations last July the electricity supply was ensured on average for only 11 hours a day. For this reason, many public and private buildings are equipped with emergency generators, which however are unreliable and often do not work because there is no fuel. Even the components of the generators are difficult to find, because Israel limits their circulation fearing that they could be used for military purposes.

Due to the numerous import bans, the healthcare system has never managed to develop adequately to meet the needs of a population of over 2 million people: many machines and medicines are missing, and electricity is often interrupted due to blackouts , forcing structures to resort to precarious emergency generators. Hospitals, like many other civilian infrastructures, have also been heavily damaged by clashes and armed attacks in recent years.

Drinking water has been another huge problem for years. According to a 2021 United Nations study, 96 percent of homes in Gaza receive running water that is unfit for consumption. The coastal aquifer, Gaza’s main source of internal drinking water, has for years been overexploited, allowing seawater to seep in and making the water undrinkable. Sewerage systems do not function properly and much water infrastructure has been heavily damaged by recent conflicts, and never repaired.

According to the World Health Organization, each person needs around 100 liters of water a day for drinking, washing and cooking. In Gaza the average consumption is around 80 liters (although it can vary greatly depending on the area, and different estimates circulate), of which only a small part is drinkable.

In addition to water and electricity, food has been lacking in Gaza for years: 64 percent of the population is in a situation of serious or moderate food insecurity, and their livelihood depends on international aid. Israel has imposed limits on agriculture and fishing activities within the Strip. For example, in the central and southern areas it is possible to fish at a maximum distance of 15 nautical miles (about 28 kilometers) from the coast, while in the North the limit is set at 6 nautical miles (about 11 kilometers).

There were also relatively wealthy areas within the Strip. The Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City was known for its many restaurants, residential complexes, and offices of businesses and aid companies. It was often described by residents as the most beautiful and peaceful area of ​​the Strip, but in the night between Monday and Tuesday it was destroyed by Israeli bombing.

Despite the dramatic situation, leaving Gaza is very difficult. To enter Israel you need to apply for a permit which is generally issued only to workers, medical patients and humanitarian workers. Movement control is often used by Israel as a strength in negotiations with local authorities, given that a possible closure of the borders would leave many people without work and without medical care. Even to travel to Egypt, on the southern border of the Strip, it is necessary to receive a specific authorization which must be requested at least two weeks in advance. Now, however, the inhabitants of Gaza are unable to leave even with permits.

Following the huge attack carried out by Hamas on Saturday against Israel, the inability of Palestinians to leave Gaza has become a huge problem. Israel’s bombings on the Strip are destroying many buildings and infrastructures, but Palestinian civilians do not know where to take refuge: obviously they cannot go to Israel, but not even to Egypt, given that the southern border has been closed. At least 1,400 Palestinians have been killed in the attacks so far.

