Liverpool is celebrating its 176th anniversary and because of this, it holds a Night Sale every yearAccording to the store, these are periods of time in which they offer exclusive promotions and various discounts on a large part of their products, so that they are more accessible to both their frequent customers and new buyers.

The Pink Store Night Sale will have 3 days of promotions, from October 6 to 8that is, starting today, both for its physical stores and its online store.

What are the shopping hours during the Liverpool Night Sale?

The department store It opened its doors today at 11 in the morning and will close at 9:00 p.m.According to the store, this schedule during the three days It will allow your customers to explore the store and select the products that are most attractive to them.

For their part, for those who prefer to buy from the comfort of their home through the Liverpool online store, the hours will be 24 hours a daywhich means longer hours and the possibility of getting the best promotions that the store has for its customers with more time.

Now, if it is not possible for you to participate in these promotional days, remember that The store has one more Night Sale left and this one takes place a week before Christmas. The latter is carried out with the objective of helping people in their panic purchases, offering the best products at good prices.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions