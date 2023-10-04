If you are looking to equip your kitchen with the best appliances, Liverpool has an offer that you cannot miss. In this department store, you can buy a luxury refrigerator from one of the most prestigious brands, endorsed by the Federal Consumer Protection Agency with a discount that will surprise you.

This is the LG VT40WP refrigerator, a top-of-the-range model with exceptional features:

14 cubic foot capacity. Water dispenser. Cold air distribution system inside. Technology for rapid and uniform cooling. LG Smart Inverter compressor reduces energy consumption by up to 36 percent.

The regular price of this impressive refrigerator is 17,299 pesos in Liverpool. However, thanks to the store’s current promotion, you can purchase it for only 13,839.20 pesoswhich represents a significant savings of more than 3 thousand pesos.

It is important to note that LG brand refrigerators have received a rating of “very good” in a quality study carried out by Profeco. Among his most notable attributes are a hermetic sealing of the doors listed as “very good” and a cability to cool food rated as “good”.

Don’t miss the opportunity to purchase a high-quality appliance at an exceptional price. Equip your kitchen with the best and take advantage of this offer in Liverpool.

