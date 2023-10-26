Halloween is one of the most anticipated festivities every year for many people because many people usually hold costume parties under this theme, but not only do people enjoy looking for costumes and dressing up as their favorite characters, but those who have pets also enjoy them. characterize their felines or canines.

In this context, if you want to characterize that extra member of the family with a good costume, below we will recommend a top 5 of the best mascot costumes that Liverpool has with a 40 percent discount or more.

TOP 5 Halloween costumes for your pet:

1

If your furry friend is all tenderness and love, we recommend this little angel costume to make him look even cuter than he already is.

It is made from Polyester.

2

If you want your feline or canine to look like a princess then you will like this little black dress with pearl decoration for her.

Made of polyester, in small, medium and large sizes, and in pink too.

3

Make your pet multicolored with this pretty tutu that has the colors of the rainbow.

Made with polyester.

4

You are thinking of dressing up as a skull and you want your pet to match you, then this sweatshirt with a skull design is perfect.

Made of polyester, in sizes extra small, small, medium, large and extra large.

5

Your canine or feline is a total devil or you characterize yourself as this character and you plan to make your pet look like you, then buy this hat that will surely make it look cute.

It is made of synthetic material and you can find it in sizes small, medium, large and extra large.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions