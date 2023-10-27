If you need some tennis To go for a walk or run, you are probably waiting for Buen Fin 2023 to arrive to buy them, but what would happen if we told you that in Liverpool there are great offers prior to this long-awaited weekend?

Who are you looking for? discounts on tennison the page Liverpoolthere are several models of the brand with discounts ranging from 10 to 50 percent depending on the model.

Discount tennis in Liverpool

For girls who are looking for quite comfortable tennis shoes for everyday wear, easy to combine: either with a skirt, loose pants, jeans, mom jeans or midi skirt, there are the:

Tenis Nike Court vision: This model has a 10% discount. He went from being in $1,799 to $1,529 pesos.

For gentlemen who are more classic and put their comfort before anything else. Some are on sale Nike Air Force 1 07 blancos. The practicality of this color will mean that it can be combined with everything.

Currently the product is in $2,499 pesos.

Tennis with 50% discount in Liverpool

Currently on the department store’s page there are only two models that have a 50% discount:

Munchkin sneakers for boys MK006100 which went from $549 to $274 pesos.

Puma women’s tennis shoes for orange training. These went from $1,779 pesos to $889 pesos.

