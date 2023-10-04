It is time to start thinking about how you will spend what you have saved in the piglet, since one of the special dates of Liverpool: the night sale. This is the time when customers can get very good prices and extra offers.

What time do the best deals go out?

During the night sale, The department store chain launches various promotions in its night saledesigned so that users can buy an ideal gift, renew their wardrobe or buy high-end products at a lower price.

Night sales take place at four times of the year, such as mother’s day, father’s day, the store’s anniversary and the Christmas season. In 2023 the first two have already occurred, so the next one is Liverpool’s anniversary which occurs in this month of October.

The best times to take advantage of discounts during the Liverpool Night Sale are usually at night, from 8:00 pm until the early hours of the morning. During those hours you can find attractive offers and promotions, you just need to be very attentive.

During the first hours of the promotion it is possible to find a greater influx of people, so some discounted products sell out quickly. Therefore, if you have a special item in mind, it is best to arrive early.

