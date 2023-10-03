October has already arrived andhe Liverpool Night Sale is just a few days away from starting, the dates for such a famous event They will be from October 6 to 8.

These dates were established within the framework of the 170th anniversary of the store, which was founded by Jean Baptiste Ebrard at the beginning of 1847, who was originally from the Barcelonnette district, France, and was dedicated to selling clothing in Mexico City. .

Liverpool Night Sale Hours

These night sales, according to the store, are periods of time in which exclusive promotions and various discounts are offered in the different departments of the store.

Normally, They last two to three days in each season and there are always specific timesHowever, on this occasion, Liverpool has extended its sales hours for this coming weekend.

The Night sale will take place both on its website and in the physical store, For the website the sale will be 24 hours from October 6 to 8, while for the physical store the schedule during those days will be from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.

If you plan to go, organize your times or if you prefer, buy online.

