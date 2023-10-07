The Liverpool Night Sale has started today and is offering several discounts in a large part of its departments, including Technology, so if you are a fan of cell phones and specifically iPhones, then this information is for you, because the store has put 5 iPhone Pros with a 40% discount.
It should be noted that these products are reconditioned, that is, they have already been used, but for external reasons they were reviewed and repaired to be sold as new.
These are the 5 iPhones with a 40% discount
iPhone 12 Pro Max
128 GB smartphone, blue.
It is waterproof, has an A14 processor, and a 6.7-inch Full HD screen with Super Retina XDR.
It has a 12 megapixel front camera and a 12 + 12 + 12 megapixel rear camera.
It has a one month warranty and Its final price, with discount applied, is 19,499 pesosIf you cannot pay in cash, Liverpool offers you the option of paying over nine months without interest.
iPhone 12 Pro
You can find it in gold, silver and graphite, it has 128 GB of storage.
It has a 6.1-inch Full HD OLED screen, it is water resistant. Its front camera is 12 megapixels and the rear camera is 12 + 12 + 12 megapixels.
It has a final price of 12,999 pesos
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Capacity of 128 GB storage, dark gray.
It has a SIM slot, lightning charger, 6.7-inch Full HD screen. Its front camera is 12 megapixels and its rear camera is 12 megapixels.
The price with the 40% discount is 18,999 pesos.
iPhone 11 Pro Max
With the discount applied It has a price of 14,499 pesos and offers a one-month warranty
It’s green with storage capacity of 64 GB. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD screen, with a 12-megapixel front camera and a 12 + 12 +12 megapixel rear camera.
iPhone 13 Pro Max + headphones
You can find it in blue and has a capacity of 512 GB.
It has a 6.7-inch HD screen, the front camera is 12 megapixels and the rear camera is 12 + 12 megapixels.
The price is 26,999 pesos and it has a one-month warranty.
