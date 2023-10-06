The Liverpoool Night is a promotional period that offers discounts and other in-store shopping opportunities and, for this season, runs from October 6 to 8. Customers can find discounts, as is the case with wines and spirits.

During this Liverpool Night, Discounts of up to 25% off wines and spirits can be obtained and here we recover the lowest priced ones.

The lowest priced wines and spirits in Liverpool

1

Havana Club Anejo Rum 3 years 700 ml

78 pesos

2

Pre-made drink of Mi Carajillo coffee flavored liqueur 190 ml

111.75 pesos

3

Rompope Coronado 900 ml

119.25 pesos

4

Brandy Presidente Clásico 900 ml

119.25 pesos

5

Broken Santa Clara 1 liter

119.25 pesos

6

Don Ramón Reposado Tequila 750 ml

261.75 pesos

7

Azteca Gold Brandy Reserved 700 ml

149.25 pesos

8

Ron Capitan Morgan 750 ml

149.25 pesos

9

Wyborowa Vodka Day of the Dead Edition 750 ml

153.75 pesos

10

Zobarita Reposado Tequila 250 ml

163.00 pesos

The most expensive

1

Maestro Dobel Tequila extra aged type 750 ml

11 thousand 714.25 pesos

2

Centenario Tequila extra aged type 750 ml

10 thousand 049.25 pesos

3

Don Julio Tequila extra aged type 750 ml

9 thousand 549 pesos

Prices were verified in the Liverpool application this Friday, October 6.

OA

Themes

Liverpool Night Sale Offers Discounts Companies Beverage Business

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions