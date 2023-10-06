The Liverpoool Night is a promotional period that offers discounts and other in-store shopping opportunities and, for this season, runs from October 6 to 8. Customers can find discounts, as is the case with wines and spirits.
During this Liverpool Night, Discounts of up to 25% off wines and spirits can be obtained and here we recover the lowest priced ones.
The lowest priced wines and spirits in Liverpool
1
Havana Club Anejo Rum 3 years 700 ml
78 pesos
2
Pre-made drink of Mi Carajillo coffee flavored liqueur 190 ml
111.75 pesos
3
Rompope Coronado 900 ml
119.25 pesos
4
Brandy Presidente Clásico 900 ml
119.25 pesos
5
Broken Santa Clara 1 liter
119.25 pesos
6
Don Ramón Reposado Tequila 750 ml
261.75 pesos
7
Azteca Gold Brandy Reserved 700 ml
149.25 pesos
8
Ron Capitan Morgan 750 ml
149.25 pesos
9
Wyborowa Vodka Day of the Dead Edition 750 ml
153.75 pesos
10
Zobarita Reposado Tequila 250 ml
163.00 pesos
The most expensive
1
Maestro Dobel Tequila extra aged type 750 ml
11 thousand 714.25 pesos
2
Centenario Tequila extra aged type 750 ml
10 thousand 049.25 pesos
3
Don Julio Tequila extra aged type 750 ml
9 thousand 549 pesos
Prices were verified in the Liverpool application this Friday, October 6.
