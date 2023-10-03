Liverpool is one of the most recognized department stores in Mexico for the great quality and variety of its products. such as clothing, toys, technology, furniture, white goods, etc. In addition, they constantly have great offers for people to buy their favorite products at a lower price.

Among these discounts you can find shoe departmentso if you are a person who loves be fashionable and at the same time feel comfortable With tennis shoes that you can wear on any occasion, this information is for you.

The Adidas brand is one of those preferred by athletes thanks to its quality and unmatched comfort, so Liverpool chose to give a great discount to Adidas Forum tennis shoesa shoe that is characterized by its simple but innovative design, in addition to offering great comfort.

The original price of the Adidas Forum for men is 2,599 pesos, with the discount you could get them for 2,200 pesos, so you can enjoy the comfort and style that this pair can offer you for a lower price than normal.

So if you’re looking to upgrade your footwear or want to give someone a gift, This is an opportunity you can’t miss.. You can make your purchase through the official Liverpool website.

Additionally, you can take advantage of the option to pay monthly without interest with participating cards.

JV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions