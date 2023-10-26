If you are a lover of technology and entertainment in your home, you should know that Liverpool has a very good offer for you. This huge chain of department stores in Mexico has a discount on a high-quality and high-definition item in entertainment, It is an 85-inch Sony brand flat screen with 4K technology.

This huge screen It has a discount of 21 thousand pesosan offer that cannot be missed if you want to experience the best visual quality, it is also the most recent generation of this television, since it is a 2023 model.

What is the cost of the 85” Sony 4K screen?

This high-tech television has an original cost of 48,999 pesos, however, with the discount that the store applied, You can take it at a price of 27 thousand 999 pesos. But be careful, this discount only applies to purchasing online through the website. Liverpool.

With the 85” Sony 4K screen you can enjoy all your favorite content with realistic 4K HDR image quality, powered by the 4K X1 processor.

This technology allows you to distinguish brighter, sharper colors with greater clarity, in addition to the thinness of the television, its X-Balanced Speaker audio system with a unique design, enhances music and movies with clear sound and intense bass.

Characteristics

Brand: SONY

Model: KD-85X77L 2023

Dimensions: Base width-150 cm/ Base depth-45 cm

Details: Backlight- Direct LED/ Transition Speed- 60 Hz/ Remote Control Type- With Voice Assistant

Operating system: Google TV

Network Compatibility: Wi-Fi, Ethernet

Streaming Services: Amazon Prime Video, Claro Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, Star+ and much more

Remember that you only get this discount by purchasing online.

YC

