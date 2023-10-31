The Good End 2023 is getting closerthat means that there are some incredible offers coming in the participating stores of that weekend full of discounts and with it the opportunity to purchase essential or entertainment products for your home at a very good price.

One of the department stores that participates in this weekend with sales is Liverpool and although the Buen Fin takes place from from next November 17 to 20the store has begun to put several items from its different departments on sale prior to this expected date.

On this occasion we share with you the discount of 15 thousand pesos that Liverpool has given to 5 flat screens before the aforementioned date.

5 screens with a discount of up to 15 thousand pesos in Liverpool

LG LED Smart TV 70-inch 4K/UHD screen

With this 70-inch 4K/UHD LG LED Smart TV 70ur8750psa screen you can enjoy realistic image quality and vivid colors with REAL 4K, in addition to all your favorite content on a UHD screen.

It also has the LG Channels application, where you can enjoy original content from this television brand.

Its original price is 29,999 pesos and with the discount that Liverpool has applied, You can take it for 14,999.

Hisense ULED Smart TV 50-inch 4K/UHD display

The Hisense ULED Smart TV 50-inch 4K/UHD 50U6H display features technological upgrades and new features that will bring a great picture to homes, with audio enhancements such as Dolby Atmos and eARC adding to the premium experience.

In addition, it has Android TV Google Assistant integrated. With this television you will have high technology at an affordable price.

Its real cost is 23,999 and with the discount applied You can purchase it at a cost of 8,570 pesos.

TCL UHD Smart TV 75 Inch 4K Screen

With this 75-inch 4K 75S454 TCL UHD Smart TV screen you can fully experience your favorite movies with its impressive image with the power of 4K UHD, as if you were in the cinema.

In addition, it has Google TV and a Dolby Digital three-dimensional sound system with which you will feel like you are inside each scene.

Its original price is 29,699 pesos, but with the offer that Liverpool has for you, This screen can be yours for only 13,999.

This 55-inch 4K/UHD 55ur9050psj LG LED Smart TV screen has its LG Channels application for more original content.

Plus, you’ll be able to experience lifelike image quality and vivid colors with true 4K.

It went from costing 22,999 to 9,642 pesos with the Liverpool discount applied.

TCL QLED smart TV 65-inch 4K/UHD screen

The 65-inch 4K/UHD 65Q650G TCL QLED smart TV screen has Google TV and you can fully enjoy your games, movies and streaming content with 4K UHD resolution.

It also has improved QLED technology that delivers a brighter, more accurate range of colors for a unique viewing experience.

It cost 21,999 and when the Liverpool discount was applied You can purchase it at a cost of 11,998 pesos.

Be careful, these discounts only apply when purchasing on the website of Liverpool.mx.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions