The good end is a few weeks away from starting and that is why all the stores have begun to offer discounts that you can’t miss, especially if you are a lover of perfumes, screens, clothes and more. On this occasion, Liverpool offers several options that, in addition to being economical, have a charming aroma. Additionally, these perfumes are perfect if you are looking for a special gift for your girlfriend, mother or friend.

During these days, in the electronic store de Liverpool there are perfumes with up to 60 percent off. To purchase them, you just need to go to the application or their website and click “add to cart.”

Elegant and cheap perfumes in Liverpool with DISCOUNT

Calvin Klein One Shock Eau de Toilette

The Calvin Klein fragrance is 35 percent off. Its original price in the Liverpool store is one thousand pesos; but, for Buen Fin you can find it for only 645 pesos.

Ferrioni Pink Terrier Eau de Toilette

The original price of this fragrance is 1,399, but the department store has put it at $752 pesos, so don’t miss this opportunity and acquire this elegant fragrance that cannot be missing from your dressing table.

Katy Perry Purrs Eau de Parfum

Katy Perry perfumes are a classic gift and the best thing is that it is now 60 percent off, going from 2,409 pesos to 961.98 pesos.

Stay up to date with the news and join our WhatsApp channel.

MM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions