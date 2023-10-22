The best comments on the web about the big match of the ninth round of Serie A. There are those who recall Muntari, those who hope for Kean’s goal. Mirante, Szczesny and audio Dazn are the protagonists of the first minutes.

Milan-Juventus is the most important match of this ninth round. A challenge with many absences on both sides. However, both the Rossoneri and Bianconeri fans want victory and there is no shortage of comments on social media, including the precedents and expected protagonists. And also Mirante on his debut as a starter with Milan harangues the fans online, also due to some technical audio problems with Dazn in the first minutes. Now we also celebrate goalkeepers, between Mirante and Szczesny’s great save. Leao-Gatti an unequal duel for now.

October 22, 2023 (modified October 22, 2023 | 9:04 pm)

