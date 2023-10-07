Allegri and Juric are not convincing with their choices: Juve without Chiesa and Vlahovic, who lacks courage; the granata, without Radonjic for physical reasons but with Zapata against the Stadium taboo…

Both come from a goalless draw but both Juventus and Torino want to redeem themselves in the Mole derby. A challenge, for now, taboo for the Granata, both on Saturday and when they play at the Allianz Stadium (never victorious in the new Juventus facility). A complicated match for Allegri’s gang who have to give up their main offensive players (both Chiesa and Vlahovic out). Juric, on the other hand, relies on Zapata (8 goals against Juve in his career) but does not call up Radonjic, a negative protagonist last year but the best of the Granata so far. Here the choices do not convince the people of the web who invoke Miretti’s first goal. Here’s how the fans are preparing before the match.

October 7, 2023 (changed October 7, 2023 | 5:50 pm)

