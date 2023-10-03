Second European match for the Nerazzurri, in search of their first victory: live coverage of the match on Fcinter1908

Second match of group D of the Youth League for Chivu’s Inter, still unbeaten in the season between the championship and Europe. The Nerazzurri coach presents only two changes compared to the starting eleven seen on Friday against Torino: Cocchi returns on the left, while captain Stankovic is in the control room. Kick-off at 12pm.

The official lineups for Inter-Benfica:

INTER (4-3-3) 1Calligaris; 2 Aidoo, 15 Stante, 16 Matjaz, 3 Cocchi; 8 Di Maggio, 4 Stankovic (C), 14 Berenbruch; 10 Kamate, 9 Spinach, 11 Quieto. Available: 12 Raimondi, 5 Bovo, 6 Mayé, 7 Ricordi, 13 Guercio, 17 Vedovati, 18 Diallo. Coach: Cristian Chivu.

BENFICA (4-3-3): 1 Velickovic; 2 J. Conceicao, , 6 Diego Priest (C), 4 J. Fonseca, , 5 Diego Spencer; 10 Joao Veloso, 15 Okon-Engstler, 8 Rafael Luis; 11 Hugo Felix, 9 Joao Rego, 7 Ivan Lima. Disposition: 12 Mendes-Dudzinski, 3 Wynder, 13 L. Martins, 14 Carlos Meotti, 16 Rodrigo Rego, 17 Silva, 18 Mustmaa. Allenatore: Valid Peter.

Referee: Robert Ian Jenkins (WAL). Assistants: Ian David Bird (WAL) – Jordan Lee Christopher (WAL). Fourth official: Marco Piccinini (ITA).

October 3, 2023 (modified October 3, 2023 | 12:54)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED