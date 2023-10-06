The sporting program of the Military Boekelo started yesterday with dressage. Today is day two of dressage, with the second half of the field in action. Watch the second day of competition of the prestigious equestrian event live below.
The sporting program of the Military Boekelo started yesterday with dressage. Today is day two of dressage, with the second half of the field in action. Watch the second day of competition of the prestigious equestrian event live below.
© Ruetir 2023. All Rights Reserved.
Leave a Reply