Suara.com – The big match between PSIS Semarang vs Persija Jakarta is ready to be presented in the 17th week of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024. PSIS will host Persija at Jatidiri Stadium, Semarang, Sunday (29/10/2023) tonight at 19:00 WIB.

PSIS Semarang and Persija Jakarta are looking at this match with different capital. Last week PSIS managed to recover and return to winning ways after beating Persikabo 1973 with a narrow score of 3-2, after being forced to surrender to RANS Nusantara FC the previous week.

In contrast to PSIS, Persija lost last week. The team nicknamed the Kemayoran Tigers was forced to submit by RANS with a narrow score of 1-2 in the home match.

This defeat also extends Persija’s poor record, which failed to win in the last four matches in a row.

These results also make Persija now scattered in 13th position in the League 1 standings with a collection of 20 points from 16 matches.

Meanwhile, PSIS is currently much better, sitting in fifth place in the standings table with 27 points from the 16 matches that have been played.

