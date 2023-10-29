Suara.com – Manchester United is ready to host their city rivals in the 191st Manchester Derby. The big match in Week 10 of the Premier League will be held at Old Trafford, Sunday (29/10) evening at 22:30 WIB.

Currently Manchester City is in third place in the Premier League standings with 21 points from nine matches, three points behind Arsenal and five points behind Tottenham Hotspur who are at the top who have both played their 10th week of matches.

Meanwhile, Manchester United is still stuck in eighth place in the Premier League standings with a collection of 15 points from nine matches.

Manchester United managed to achieve three consecutive wins in all competitions ahead of hosting Manchester City after a very inconsistent start to the season which tended to be bad.

The Red Devils succeeded in overthrowing Brentford and Sheffield United in the Premier League with a twin score of 2-1, plus beat FC Copenhagen in the Champions League with a score of 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Even though Manchester United’s performance is still not promising, three wins from the last three matches is good capital against Manchester City.

Manchester City itself this season does not seem as strong as last season when they won the treble. The Citizens experienced two consecutive defeats in the Premier League recently before the October 2023 international break.

You can watch the Manchester United vs Manchester City match live streaming by clicking the link following.