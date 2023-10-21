Suara.com – The following is the live streaming link for Chelsea vs Arsenal in Week 9 of the 2023-2024 Premier League. This match will take place at Stamford Bridge, London, Saturday (21/10/2023) evening WIB.

Both teams enter this match with almost similar performance, with both having won three wins in their last five matches.

Chelsea, who experienced difficulties at the start of the season, began to show revival with three consecutive wins.

After beating Brighton 1-0 in the English League Cup, the Blues won 2-0 over Fulham and 4-1 over Burnley in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Arsenal is also in high confidence after beating Manchester City, even though they previously lost 1-2 to Lens in the Champions League.

Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction in the 2023-2024 Premier League. (Doc. Suara.com)

Arsenal is currently in second place in the Premier League standings with 20 points from eight matches, equal to Tottenham Hotspur who leads the standings based on goal difference.

On the other hand, Chelsea is ranked 11th in the standings with 11 points from eight matches. Victory over Chelsea will put Arsenal at the top of the standings, at least for the next 48 hours, before Tottenham Hotspur play against Fulham on October 24.

Even though Arsenal has a significant points advantage in the standings, Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta, does not underestimate Chelsea. He views that Mauricio Pochettino and his squad, which is now filled with many young players, could be a serious threat to Arsenal.

“I think when you first look at the manager and coaching staff, then history and the players, it will happen very quickly. You can see that they will be a threat,” explained Arteta, quoted from Football London, Friday (20/10 /2023).

On the other hand, Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino received additional ammunition ahead of this match. Their captain and mainstay defender, Reece James, has reportedly recovered from injury.

Live streaming link for Chelsea vs Arsenal in the Premier League

Click here