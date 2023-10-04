Follow the live coverage from Glasgow of the second day of the Youth League: Sanderra’s Biancocelesti face O’Dea’s Scots

31′ – Excellent recovery by Bordon, ball to Sana who goes to the back and puts in a backward ball: no Biancoceleste manages to push it into the net.

24′ – Cross shot by Bedini that risks deceiving McLean, the ball grazes the top of the net.

20′ – Rain intensity increases at Queen’s Park Stadium.

13′ – Celtic now tries on the counterattack, Lazio is saved.

12′ – Excellent moment for Lazio, firmly in the opponent’s half of the pitch.

10′ – Lazio again! Dutu saves for Sana Fernandes, the number 7 makes an excellent flying stop as he kicks and earns a corner.

7′ – Lazio has a great chance! Agbaire gets it all wrong, well done to Serra for believing it: the number 17 enters the area and shoots, the ball goes just wide.

4′ – Ruggeri tries after a rebound, the shot goes high.

Second day of the Youth League at the Queen’s Park Stadium. Celtic-Lazio Primavera takes place in Glasgow, with Sanderra’s Biancocelesti looking for their first points in the competition. Already decisive match between two teams still without points: 2-0 defeat at home for the Biancocelesti against Atletico Madrid, 3-0 defeat at Feyenoord for the Scots. Whoever loses already risks having their search for the next round compromised. Directly from Glasgow, Cittaceleste will follow the match for you with a written report of the match.

October 4, 2023 (modified October 4, 2023 | 3:31 pm)

