Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Wednesday 18 October

It’s the day Joe Biden arrives in the Middle East. A mission that could not have started worse with the entire area inflamed by the news and images of the hospital destroyed in Gaza, with an exchange of accusations between Hamas and the Israeli army. Certainly the dead numbered in the hundreds (at least 200 and 300 injured). And the protests are spreading. Abu Mazen cancels meeting with Biden. Same choice by the Jordanian government. And he therefore skips the four-way summit in Amman.o. Below are all the updates for today, Wednesday 18 October 2023.

LIVE

07.00 am – Gaza, Guterres: collective punishment not justified – Hamas attacks against Israel do not justify the “collective punishment of the Palestinian people”. This was said by the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, speaking in Beijing at the opening ceremony of the third forum dedicated to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). “It is not possible to inflict such punishments on the population,” Guterres added

06.00 am – 22 UN Arab countries call for ceasefire in Gaza – The 22 Arab countries at the United Nations have united in calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza following the devastating explosion and fire at a hospital in Gaza city. Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, said members of the Arab Group are “outraged by this massacre” and are also united in calling for the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid and in preventing the “forced displacement” of Palestinians. Mansour said that after the “massacre” the most important objective is the ceasefire because “saving human lives is the most important thing.