Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Wednesday 11 October

Heads of children and newborns severed by Hamas found in a kibbutz. The Israeli army confirms that over a thousand Israelis were killed in the Hamas attack. The UN: “Total siege of Gaza violates international law”. The first two flights from Tel Aviv landed in Pratica di Mare with Italians leaving Israel on board. Anti-rocket sirens in Tel Aviv, Hamas: “rocket bomb on airport”. And he reiterates: “No hostage negotiations during the military campaign.” Below are all the updates for today, Wednesday 11 October 2023.

LIVE

8.00 am – 300 thousand soldiers deployed on the border with Gaza – The Israeli army says around 300,000 soldiers are currently stationed near the Gaza Strip for the war against Hamas. “What we are doing in these areas close to the Strip is that we have sent and deployed our infantry, our armored soldiers, our artillery corps and many other reserve soldiers: 300,000 in all,” he explained today in a video published on X the spokesperson of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Jonathan Conricus. “And this is to ensure that Hamas, at the end of this war, will have no military capacity with which to threaten or kill Israeli civilians.”

Listen in as an IDF Spokesperson LTC (res.) Jonathan Conricus provides a situational update on all fronts, as the war against Hamas continues. https://t.co/uuen9lQa0F — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 11, 2023

07.00 am – The house of the military leader of Hamas hit in Gaza – According to Palestinian sources, Israeli raids on Gaza hit the home of Mohammed Deif, Hamas military leader, killing his father, brother, sons and other family members.