Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Tuesday 31 October

Israeli troops continue to increase operations inside the Gaza Strip. The military spokesperson announced this according to which during the night “dozens of terrorists who had barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels trying to attack the soldiers were killed”. In a clash – he added – an aircraft, directed by ground troops, hit a training site inside a building with over 20 Hamas terrorists”. In recent days, over 600 targets have been hit. Starving Gaza storms UN humanitarian distribution centers. Below are all the updates from today, Tuesday 31 October 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

7.00 am – Hezbollah positions hit in Lebanon – The Israeli army struck Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon overnight in response to missile launches towards northern Israel. Army sources announced it.

06.00 am – Israeli Ambassador to the UN: “Hamas new Nazis” – Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan and the rest of the delegation wore the yellow six-pointed star with the words “never again” on their chest during his speech at the emergency meeting of the Security Council. Continuing to compare Hamas to the Nazis, he added: “The difference between 1939 and today is that we have a strong state and an army and we will defend ourselves.”