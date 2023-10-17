Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Tuesday 17 October

Ten days after the unprecedented attack launched by Hamas, Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip continues. So far there have been 2,808 Palestinian deaths and 1,400 Israeli deaths. In the past few hours, the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, announced Joe Biden’s imminent visit. The US president is scheduled to arrive tomorrow. Below are all the updates for today, Tuesday 17 October 2023.

LIVE

8.00 am – More than 70 dead in the night raids – According to what Al Jazeera reports, the death toll from last night’s Israeli raids in the southern Gaza Strip is at least 71. A medical source cited by the broadcaster speaks of hundreds of injuries during the bombings that hit homes in Rafah and Khan Younis.

7.40 am – IDF: “More than 200 Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets hit during the night” – Israeli forces said they struck more than 200 Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip overnight. The sites include a headquarters where several Hamas members were killed and a bank used by Hamas. The attacks also started from Israeli navy ships, which hit Hamas command centers and weapons depots in the city of Gaza.

7.20 am – First Putin-Netanyahu phone call – For the first time since the beginning of the conflict, Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone with Vladimir Putin. The Russian president, in China today to meet Xi Jinping, reiterated “Russia’s willingness to carry out targeted work to put an end to the Israeli-Palestinian confrontation and reach a peaceful solution”.

7.00 am – Blinken announces Biden’s visit – “President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday.” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this at the end of the meeting in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu which lasted seven and a half hours. “The president will reaffirm United States solidarity with Israel and our unwavering commitment to its security,” Blinken said.