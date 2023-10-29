Israel-Hamas war, the latest news live

The war continues in Israel. Yesterday, the UN request for a humanitarian truce was rejected. The United Nations accuses Israel and Hamas of war crimes: “Collective punishment is a concern.” The US administration is “very concerned” about a possible escalation of the war. The operation against Hamas in Gaza will continue “until new orders are issued,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said. And today? What will happen? Below are all the updates from today, Sunday 29 October 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

07.00 am – Media, telephones and internet start working again in Gaza – Telephone and Internet communications in Gaza are back up and running. The Reuters agency writes this – as reported by the Ynet website – according to which the Palestinian media have reported that telephone lines and the web in the Strip are restarting.

06.30 am – Guterres (UN): surprised by the “unprecedented escalation in Gaza” – United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the escalation of Israel’s military assault on Gaza also surprised him because it appeared that, in the hours immediately preceding it, there had been a growing international consensus on the need for a humanitarian pause.

“He had been encouraged in recent days because there seemed to be a growing consensus in the international community on the need for at least a humanitarian pause in the fighting.” “Unfortunately, instead of the pause, I was surprised by an unprecedented escalation of the bombing and its devastating impact, compromising humanitarian objectives.” “I reiterate my appeal – he said – for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire”, “together with the unconditional release of the hostages and the delivery of aid at a level corresponding to the dramatic needs of the population of Gaza, where a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding before the our eyes.”

06.00 am – Israeli army, today Egypt and USA expand humanitarian aid to Gaza – Egypt and the United States will “expand” humanitarian aid to Gaza today: this was announced by the spokesperson of the Israeli army, Daniel Hagari, in a note released on X, the former Twitter. He had already said it yesterday, he repeated it today without giving further details. In the same video, Hagari once again invited the inhabitants of the Strip to move from North to South and accused Hamas of shooting at civilians in Gaza and using them as “human shields”. “Hamas terrorists operate inside and under civilian buildings, precisely because they know that the Israeli army distinguishes between terrorists and civilians.”

05.00 am – Hamas Ministry of Health: “More than 8 thousand have died in the Strip” – 8,000 victims in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war with Israel, half of whom are children. This is the latest budget arrived from the Hamas Ministry of Health.