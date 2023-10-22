Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Sunday 22 October

The bombings on Gaza are becoming increasingly intense, while the ground attack by Israel now seems imminent: “We will enter to destroy Hamas and we will keep in mind the images of the fallen from two weeks ago.” Meanwhile, the peace summit held yesterday in Cairo, which was also attended by Italian Prime Minister Meloni, ended in stalemate due to differences between Arab and Western countries over Hamas and Israel. Below are all the updates from today, Sunday 22 October 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

8.00 am – Israeli army: “Hezbollah drags Lebanon into war” – The escalation of attacks by the Hezbollah group risks “dragging Lebanon into a war”, the Israeli Armed Forces (IDF) have declared. “Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into a war from which it will gain nothing, but stands to lose a lot,” said Israel Defense Forces spokesman Jonathan Conricus. “Hezbollah is playing a very, very dangerous game. They are making the situation worse. Every day we see more and more attacks,” he said. “Is the Lebanese state really willing to jeopardize what remains of Lebanese prosperity and sovereignty for the sake of terrorists in Gaza? This is a question that the Lebanese authorities must ask themselves and answer.”

7.00 am – UN: Gaza on the brink of catastrophe – Shortages of basic goods are pushing Gaza “to the brink of catastrophe”, the World Food Program says, citing severe shortages of food, water and medical supplies in the enclave. The agency said it urgently needs $74 million to provide emergency relief for the next 90 days. Warehouses have less than a week’s worth of food reserves and the ability to replenish these supplies is “compromised by damaged roads, safety issues and fuel shortages.”

6.00 am – Israel: increasingly intense bombings on Gaza – The Israeli bombing of Gaza is intensifying: the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced an increase in attacks to create the necessary conditions for the next phase of the war, i.e. the ground offensive. An Al Jazeera correspondent said the attacks were concentrated in the Nusseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, calling them “truly terrifying”. The Times of Israel reports it.